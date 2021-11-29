International
Crossing the canal is an English issue, says French minister | Immigration and asylum
Senior French ministers have accused the UK of operating a slave-like labor market and called on London to open safe routes for immigrants as both governments continued to avoid blame for recent drownings in the Channel.
The criticism came hours after French Interior Minister Grald Darmanin held a crisis meeting with European ministers and border agencies to discuss the urgency of migrants around the Channel ports.
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel was not invited to the meeting after Boris Johnson harassed President Emmanuel Macron by publishing a letter urging France to accept returnees and calling on British troops or border police to patrol the beaches. French.
Darmanin said cross-channel migration was first and foremost an English issue and Britain must accept its responsibilities.
Today, people who want to seek asylum in England have no choice but to cross the Channel. That’s because there is no legal way for immigrants to go to the UK and because you can work without ID in England and that creates a requirement, Darman told BFM TV.
He added that France received 150,000 asylum applications a year, compared to 30,000 in the UK.
The French Minister for European Affairs, Clment Beaune, also reacted to the UK, accusing it of having an economic model of, at times, almost modern slavery, which he said encouraged desperate people to attempt the dangerous crossing of the Channel.
They were asking the British to change [legal] framework, Beaune told France Inter. He said the exploitation of illegal workers was more prevalent in the UK because there are fewer controls and the UK needed more humane labor market regulation to discourage migrants.
Darmanin, who gave an interview to the Guardian after Sunday’s meeting, reiterated that France was not prepared to be treated as a vassal of the UK and was fed up with the double talks coming from the British government.
I am very happy to discuss things provided we have a normal relationship and a spirit of equality, he said on Monday.
France convened a meeting of ministers responsible for immigration from Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as the European Commissioner for Home Affairs. Representatives from the EU law enforcement co-operation agency, Europol, and the EU border management agency, Frontex, were also invited to the hastily organized summit in Calais on Sunday.
Last Wednesday 27 people died in the Canal, a tragedy that has sparked a blame game between London and Paris.
Patel would attend the summit, but the invitation was canceled because of Johnsons’ letter, posted on Twitter before being seen by Macron. Darmanin later said France and its EU partners agreed on new measures to crack down on human smugglers.
On Sunday, a French newspaper claimed that British police and intelligence services had cut off co-operation with their counterparts in investigations aimed at tracking down and arresting human smugglers.
of said the Sunday newspaper had seen a report from the Aux Frontires Police (PAF) which said: We must report that British services are not sending us intelligence information that is either useful or usable, our requests receive no response. .
He claimed that in June, intelligence services in the UK were sent the names of two smugglers who had organized a crossing into the Channel by a Sudanese group in December 2020 and had just left France to travel to the UK. The UK services refused to receive this information and did not respond, the report said.
French police say they have destroyed 20 smuggling networks that organized the canal crossings, almost all organized by Iraqi Kurds. They say a number of human trafficking executives are based in the UK and Germany and recruit desperate people who are offered a free pass in exchange for working for the network.
Boats coming from China and are able to transport up to 60 migrants are booked abroad (mostly in Germany) and then transported to the coastal area by carriers who are rarely aware of the details of the organization (they are helping). The other accomplices are tasked with bringing migrants to the water’s edge or handing out cans of petrol and life jackets, the report reads.
Beaune also criticized Britain for its Channel fishing license, saying the British know the ball is in their court. Talks are taking place this week between the UK and France and Beaune warned: If there is no mass gesture by 10 December, stop the talks.
He added: “Unfortunately, I believe Brexit failure has been masked by a smokescreen to make Europe a daily punching ball.
