Biden says new Omicron variant is ’cause for concern, not cause for panic’





“Sooner or later we will see cases of this new variant here in the United States. We will have to face this new threat as we face those who have come before it,” Biden said. White. .

The president noted that scientists and officials are learning more every day about the new variant. He said the new travel restrictions imposed by his administration, which went into effect Monday and restricted travel from several countries to South Africa, give the US more time to respond.

Biden said Thursday he would lay out a “detailed strategy outlining how we will fight Covid this winter. Not with closures or blockages, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more.”

The president told reporters that blockades to prevent the virus from spreading were off the table “for the time being”.

“If people are vaccinated and wear their mask, there is no need for closure,” Biden said. The president again urged Americans to get vaccinated and get their booster vaccines, saying this is the best defense against this new variant, as well as any other variant. “We have the best vaccine in the world, the best medicine, the best scientists and we are learning more every day. And we will fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable action and speed – not chaos and confusion. ” tha Biden. He continued: “We have more tools today to fight the variant than we have ever had before, from booster vaccines to vaccines for children 5 years and older and much more.” Biden was joined on Monday by Vice President Kamala Harris and his chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Officials informed Biden for about 45 minutes on Sunday about the new variant and again Monday morning, with a great deal of care for what is not yet known. Health officials say there are far more cases worldwide than is currently known. Biden praised South African scientists for their transparency and rapid work in identifying and reporting the new variant. “This kind of transparency should be encouraged and applauded because it enhances our ability to respond quickly to any new threat, and that is exactly what we did,” Biden said, adding that he did not believe travel restrictions would make other countries are less likely to report new variants. The president said: “We needed time to give people a chance to say get that vaccine now before it moves around the world. I think it is almost inevitable that at some point there will be that strain here. “in the United States. but I do not think anyone will hesitate to report.” Biden’s team told him it would likely take one to two weeks to learn more about the variant, including whether antibodies treat it effectively. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently listing the coronavirus genomes and working closely with state health officials, two steps that will be critical to understanding if the variant is already in the US. Biden said the world needs to be vaccinated to defeat the pandemic, and said the U.S. has shipped more than 275 million Covid-19 vaccines to 110 countries. “Now we need the rest of the world to open up to us as well,” Biden said. Fauci said on Sunday that he hoped scientists would be able to make a determination soon on whether the Omicron variant is resistant to current Covid-19 vaccines. It is also too early to tell if Omicron causes more serious illness. Fauci said he does not think there is any possibility that Omicron could completely avoid any protection from the vaccine, but that it could reduce the level of protection. If there is a reduction in protection, Fauci and other health officials said getting a boost of Covid-19 vaccine could help boost protection, as boosters expand the body’s capacity to recognize all types of mutations in coronavirus variants. . The medical chief of vaccine maker Moderna told CNN that the Omicron variant has at least 50 mutations – including 30 in the key yeast protein, which allows the virus to enter only human cells. He added that Omicron has thrown a “new grief” in the fight against Covid-19, but stressed that carrying out some kind of vaccination will help fight even a very changed and very dangerous variant. Biden announced on Friday that the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday due to the new variant. The Biden administration is now restricting travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The president was acting on the advice of Fauci and the CDC. The Omicron variant has already been discovered on five continents – North America, Australia, Africa, Europe, Asia – and travel restrictions are already pushing, with the South African Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation saying they are ” similar to the punishment “South Africa. The Omicron variant was the fastest to be labeled as a “disturbing variant” by the World Health Organization because of its seemingly rapid spread to South Africa and numerous disturbing mutations. The WHO designates coronavirus variants as disturbing variants – meaning they seem dangerous enough to maintain close scrutiny and constant updates – either as variants of interest or variants under monitoring. Only five currently meet the definition for concern variants: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron. This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Ben Tinker and Maggie Fox contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/29/politics/omicron-variant-covid-19-joe-biden/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos