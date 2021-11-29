International
Explained: What is Australian law that seeks to regulate social media companies?
Seeking more responsibility from social media websites like Facebook and Twitter, the Australian government has introduced a new bill in parliament. Named the Social Media Draft Law (Basic Expectations and Defamation) 2021, it will enable the government to set basic expectations for a social media service.
The reforms will ensure that social media companies are considered publishers and can be held accountable for defamatory comments posted on their platforms. They can avoid this responsibility if they provide information that guarantees that a victim can identify and initiate defamation proceedings against the troll, said a statement issued by the office of Prime Minister Scott Morrisons.
Morrison said social media can often be a haven for cowards, where anonymous people can harass, harass and destroy lives without consequences.
We would not accept these faceless attacks at a school, at home, in the office, or on the street. And we should not support it online, on our devices and in our homes, he added.
What does the law say?
The provisions of the bill allow Australians to file a complaint if he or she has reason to believe that he or she is being defamed by material posted online on a particular social media service.
Further, an individual will also be able to give the service provider a defamation notice, provided they are able to provide evidence that the material in question was the subject of a complaint.
In essence, if the bill is passed, social media platforms will be required to establish a standardized grievance system, the purpose of which will be to ensure that defamatory remarks can be removed and trolls identified with their consent.
Social media companies will also be asked to disclose the identification details of trolls for victims without consent, which will enable a defamation case to be set up. Significantly, the reforms will also ensure that Australians and daily Australian organizations with one page on social media are not legally considered publishers and can not be held responsible for any defamatory comments posted on their site.
This means that not everyone who posts on social media websites may be responsible for the defamatory comments posted on their site.
What pushed the submission of this bill?
The submission of the bill came after the case of Supreme Court Voller, whose ruling said media companies could be held accountable for comments left by third parties on their social media pages.
Dylan Voller, who was the subject of various news stories about youth detention, filed defamation lawsuits against media companies, including The Sydney Morning Herald and Rupert Murdochs The Australian.
He claimed that after media companies published posts about the news referring to him on their Facebook pages, various third-party users made comments that were defamatory of him. Lawyers for media outlets argued that they could not be held responsible for the comments of third parties as they were not the publishers of those comments.
On September 8, the Australian Supreme Court rejected an appeal by three media outlets against a decision of the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court of New South Wales, which said that, by posting content related to the news about Mr. Voller, the respondent, on their respective Facebook pages, the complainants were responsible for posting alleged defamatory comments that had been posted by Facebook third-party users in response to the content.
In a statement, Vollers’s lawyers said after the ruling, this is a historic step forward in achieving justice for Dylan and also in protecting individuals, especially those in a vulnerable position, from being subjected to relentless mob attacks. on social media.
“This decision puts responsibility where it should be; “on media companies with great resources, to monitor public comments in circumstances when they know that there is a high probability that an individual is slandered,” the statement said.
