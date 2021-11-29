News: Chemonics joins partners in the Anacostia River cleanup event





On November 20, Chemonics collaborated with local, regional and global environmental and youth organizations on UNLEASH Event: Race for Oceans DC Cleanup.

On Saturday, November 20, Chemonics International, theAquatic Environment Federation(WEF),DC reading partners., and Anacostia Riverkeeper collaborated on the first UNLEASH event: Race for Oceans DC Cleanup. Organizations mobilized members of the Washington metropolitan community to attend the event as part of a global movement to reach the United NationsObjective 14 of Sustainable Development: Underwater life. The event was one of 50 clean-ups planned in 40 locations in October and November that brought communities together to tackle pollution in local water bodies. This collaboration with the WEF, Reading Partners DC and Anacostia Riverkeeper materialized so naturally and represents the core of global sustainability issues: everything is connected [cities, rivers, and oceans] and education is the greatest tool young people have to face complex challenges, said Alejandro Lpez-Serrano, a champion of the ocean race and a senior fellow for the practice of Chemonics environment and natural resources. The DC cleanup reduced plastic pollution in the Anacostia River over the weekend, while facilitating virtual and personal educational activities that raised community awareness of the importance of environmental stewardship. Chemonics and its partners focused on pollution treatment at Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. This area along the Anacostia River is in dire need of attention and close to where Chemonics will open its new DC office in January 2022. Chemonics is committed to building and fostering relationships with DC organizations at the forefront of promoting the common good. By partnering with organizations like the WEF, which provides technical education and training for water quality professionals responsible for providing clean water, Chemonics aims to increase the visibility of critical local issues that require more resources to address. Reading Partners DC, a key player in youth education landscaping areas, joined Chemonics and the WEF in organizing an online seminar on plastic pollution for Van Ness elementary school students and their families before cleaning. Furthermore, the groups collaborated with Anacostia Riverkeeper to provide educational talks for all participants during the cleanup. Chemonics also works more extensively with Reading Partners DC to increase literacy levels through an online literacy curriculum. As reading partners, Chemonics staff cares for students from DC schools in Wards 1, 4, 6, 7, and 8. We were excited to attend UNLEASH: Race for Oceans DC Cleanup with our partners Chemonics, WEF and Anacostia Riverkeeper to raise environmental sustainability awareness in our community, said Shukurat Adamoh-Faniyan, CEO of Reading Partners DC We believe in empowering young students to become critical thinkers and active citizens, and we were enthusiastic about engaging with Van Ness Elementary students and families in practical, educational activities that emphasized the connection between local and global. Racing for the oceansis a non-profit initiative that underscores the challenge of growing plastic in the oceans. Initiated in Denmark,The Race to the Oceans Foundation has joined UNLEASHthis year to globalize its concept through a series of local events led by champions around the world.unleashis a global innovation laboratory dedicated to advancing towards the Sustainable Development Goals, mobilizing young people to co-create solutions for positive social and environmental change. AsUNLEASHs’s key partner in Scaling, Chemonics is committed to scaling up global sustainability movements, such as Race to the Oceans, locally through community-led action. Banner image title: Chemonics Washington staff members, partners and their families in the DC Ocean Cleanup Race.

