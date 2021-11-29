WHO Chief: Omicron points to need for global pandemic deals

The World Health Organization on Monday is pushing for an international agreement to help prevent and combat future pandemics amid the emergence of a troubling new variant of Omicron COVID-19.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said there remains much uncertainty about how transmissible and severe the highly mutated omicron infection can be.

Tedros joined leaders such as outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera for a long-planned and largely virtual special session of UN health agency member states at the World Health Assembly.



The meeting aims to draft a global action plan for preventing, preparing for and responding to future pandemics.

The emergence of the multi-mutated omicron variant underscores how dangerous and precarious our situation is, “Tedros said, calling for a legally binding agreement” that was not mentioned in a draft text seeking consensus on the way forward. Indeed, omicron shows why the world needs a new pandemic deal.

“Our current system disincentives countries from alerting others to threats that will inevitably land on their shores,” he said, adding that South Africa and Botswana where the new variant was discovered in South Africa should be praised and not penalized for their work. This was an allusion to the travel restrictions announced by many countries on air travel to and from the region.

Tedros said WHO scientists and others around the world were working urgently to decipher the threat post from the new variant, saying: We still do not know if omicron is associated with more transmission, more serious diseases , more risk of infections or more risk of avoidance. vaccine.

The world should now be alert to the coronavirus threat, but the emergence of omicrons is another reminder that although many of us may think we are done with COVID-19. It is not done with us, he added.

A draft resolution decided to be adopted by the World Health Assembly does not require work towards the specific creation of a “pandemic treaty” or the legally binding instrument required by some, which could strengthen the international response when not if a pandemic breaks out. young.

European Union member states and others had sought language that required work toward a treaty, but the United States and several other countries objected that the substance of any agreement must first be worked out before any such document could be given a name. A treaty would suggest a legally binding agreement that could require ratification and is likely to provoke internal political bargaining in some countries.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose 16-year term is likely to end next week, called for credible funding for the WHO and increased contributions to the UN agency from its member states. while alluding to the EU position in favor of a binding agreement.

The catastrophic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of health and economy should be a lesson for us, “she said via video message.” Viruses know no national borders. This is exactly why we need to define the measures that need to be taken to improve prevention, early detection and mandatory international response.

The British Ambassador to Geneva, Simon Manley, posted on Twitter a copy of the draft text that was agreed upon by consensus as required by WHO rules on such matters, and praised Chile and Australia for their work as co-chairs.

“The #Omicron variant shows once again why we need a common understanding of how we prepare and how we react to pandemics, so we were all playing by the same rules,” he wrote.

The draft does not refer to the word treaty, but, among other things, calls for the establishment of an intergovernmental negotiating body between WHO member countries to work out a possible agreement to improve pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

The three-day meeting, which opened on Monday, is a long-term approach: any UN-backed agreement is likely to take many months, if not years, to conclude and enter into force.

But that comes as many countries have tried to tackle the emergence of omicron which has led to worldwide travel bans and caused shocks across stock markets on Friday.

