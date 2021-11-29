Sweden elects its first female leader for the second time in a week





Last week, Magdalena Andersson became Sweden’s first female prime minister in seven hours. Less than a week later, the country’s Parliament has re-elected her to the post, in the hope that she will be able to stay longer this time. Ms Andersson, 54, was re-elected last Wednesday but resigned after her budget was rejected by Parliament and her coalition collapsed. After days of negotiations, she gathered enough support to return to the main post on Monday, this time without the minority party overthrowing her. Her appointment as prime minister, at the head of a one-party government, passed by just two votes. She is expected to name her cabinet on Tuesday. With only 100 of the 349 seats in Parliament, Ms.’s party Anderssons, the Social Democrats, will have to form coalitions to pass key legislation. She will be the first prime minister in 15 years to govern with a single party and will have to govern according to a budget approved by the opposition a few hours after her proposal was rejected.

The precarious position of Mrs. Andersson reflects Sweden’s growing fragmentation and divisive political landscape in which maintaining a stable government has become increasingly difficult. The close difference of confirmation of Mrs. Anderssons can anticipate the challenges he faces as he tackles issues such as climate change, welfare and crime. Someone has to be prime minister in this country and it seems like there is no other alternative, Ms. Andersson said in response to questions about governing under a budget drafted by the opposition, the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported on Monday. At a post-vote press conference, Ms Andersson, who has served as Sweden’s finance minister since 2014, said she was ready to do whatever it took to move Sweden forward until next September’s elections. . Ms Andersson succeeded former Prime Minister Stefan Lofven as leader of the Social Democrats following a no-confidence vote against him in June.

Ulf Bjereld, a political scientist at the University of Gothenburg, said Ms. Andersson had a reputation for being right-wing. Finance ministers often are, he said. It is part of the job description.

But during the pandemic, he said, her conservative positions softened and she expressed more openness to borrow to finance green investments in industry and regain control of the welfare sector from the private sector. Sweden was once hailed for accepting more refugees per capita than any other European nation. But its image has changed over the past decade, as a growing number of immigrants in the country led to a backlash from far-right populists. This has led to increased calls for stricter policies for the admission of asylum seekers. Despite the political unrest that precedes her confirmation, the election of Ms Andersonson is a milestone for Sweden, which has a reputation as one of the most progressive countries when it comes to gender equality. Sweden reported the highest percentage of seats held by women in national parliaments in European Union countries in 2020, according to data published by Eurostat this year. But this is the first time the country has elected a woman to its top management post. Margot Wallstrom, a former Swedish foreign minister, said Ms. Anderssons’ confirmation will help young women realize that it is also possible to reach the top political post. Ms. Wallstrom introduced in 2014 what she called a feminist foreign policy, placing gender equality at the center of Sweden’s international relations. More women means more peace, she said.

Sweden was ranked in at the top of a survey of the best places for women published by US News & World Report, and fifth in a recent survey of countries with gender equality from the World Economic Forum. Christina Anderson reported from Stockholm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/29/world/europe/sweden-magdalena-andersson.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos