Tan Hill Inn They came for an Oasis tribute group and stood for a big snowstorm. Tan Hill Inn in Northern England offers camping, glamping, weddings and now: snow days. Dozens of people, mostly foreigners, spent the snowy weekend together at the remote bar after heavy snowfall blocked the exits. Tan Hill Inn, which calls itself the highest bar in the UK, was hospitable Noasis group when snowfall made the removal of the area dangerous for staff, musicians and attendees. So they stayed and stayed and stayed all weekend, waiting for the danger to pass. Trapped residents slept on the floor and on mattresses provided by the pub, and spent time playing quiz games, watching movies, and eating Yorkshire puddings. Plus, they took advantage of their common interest by singing a lot of Oasis karaoke. Nicola Townsend, general manager of the guesthouse, reported on a television network that the group started with 61 people falling in the snow on Friday and had dropped to about 50 by Monday. A group of off-road travelers helped the parents of young children return home and a local mountain rescue team evacuated a man in need of medical treatment, according to of New York Times. Once the snowfall stopped, residents could not yet return home as power lines blocked roads. The band also got stuck in the pub, causing them to miss their next concert in Essex. “We are very sorry to announce that we are stranded in Yorkshire, with snow in place after last night’s concert at The Tan Hill Inn.” the group wrote on Facebook. Hurricane Arwen over the weekend brought severe weather including heavy snowfall and dangerous–wind strength in parts of Scotland and northern England. The storm has been attributed to three deaths as well as power and transport disruptions across the UK All stranded visitors to the premises were able to leave on Monday after the roads were declared safe by local authorities. “We will ALWAYS remember this wonderful group of people who came together, and hopefully, in challenging circumstances, enjoyed what we all think was a life-changing experience,” pub. wrote on Facebook. This story originally appeared on Morning edition Live blog.

