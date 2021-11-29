Iran insists on immediate lifting of sanctions as nuclear talks resume

COME The ambiance was good, but the atmosphere was cool. After a hiatus of more than five months, talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed on Monday at the Palais Coburg, the luxury hotel in Vienna, where the original pact was signed with much fanfare, at a more optimistic time.

With a more conservative government now in Iran and a new group of Iranian negotiators saying the talks should begin with a complete lifting of sanctions, the mood was bleak among Western negotiators.

But as the first round of formal discussions ended on Monday, negotiators also tried to be optimistic.

Enrique Mora of the European Union, who is chairing the talks, said Iran recognizes the work done in the last six rounds and the fact that we will build on that. But he said Iran was insisting on the immediate lifting of sanctions, which is likely to be unacceptable to Washington.

Iran is also insisting that the United States and its allies promise not to impose further sanctions on Iran, the country’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, a deputy foreign minister, told reporters after the talks.