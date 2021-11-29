International
Iran insists on immediate lifting of sanctions as nuclear talks resume
COME The ambiance was good, but the atmosphere was cool. After a hiatus of more than five months, talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed on Monday at the Palais Coburg, the luxury hotel in Vienna, where the original pact was signed with much fanfare, at a more optimistic time.
With a more conservative government now in Iran and a new group of Iranian negotiators saying the talks should begin with a complete lifting of sanctions, the mood was bleak among Western negotiators.
But as the first round of formal discussions ended on Monday, negotiators also tried to be optimistic.
Enrique Mora of the European Union, who is chairing the talks, said Iran recognizes the work done in the last six rounds and the fact that we will build on that. But he said Iran was insisting on the immediate lifting of sanctions, which is likely to be unacceptable to Washington.
Iran is also insisting that the United States and its allies promise not to impose further sanctions on Iran, the country’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, a deputy foreign minister, told reporters after the talks.
According to a senior European official, who requested anonymity, the Iranian negotiator also said during the meetings that Iran would further escalate its nuclear program if these requirements were not met.
But in an important step to keep the negotiations alive, Iran agreed to resume talks on Tuesday in one of three working groups set up in previous rounds, over which sanctions will eventually be lifted by the United States. The other two working groups, on the nuclear issue itself and on the implementation and sequencing of each country in the event of a new agreement, will not resume talks on Tuesday.
Mr Mora said the nuclear working group would meet on Wednesday. There is a sense of urgency to restore the nuclear deal, he said, but I do not have a set timeline in my mind.
The Europeans had felt that significant progress had been made in previous talks in all three working groups, although it was difficult, as Iran refuses to talk directly to US envoy Robert Malley, and will only do so through existing France signatories. Britain and Germany. , China, Russia and Mr. Mora.
The Biden administration has said it wants to return to the original nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which former President Donald J. Trump abandoned in 2018, calling it the worst deal in history. .
The new Iranian government seems to believe the same, reiterating Mr. Bagheri Kani in an opinion article in the Financial Times his view that the very term of nuclear negotiations is fraught with errors.
Iran’s first goal, he wrote, is to win a full, guaranteed and verifiable lifting of sanctions imposed on the Iranian people. The talks, he said earlier this month, are negotiations to lift illegal and inhumane sanctions, a topic that was also hit Monday in an article in the Iranian press by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.
To underline this emphasis on the lifting of punitive economic sanctions, Mr. Bagheri Kani brought to Vienna a delegation that includes the deputy foreign ministers for economic and legal affairs, the deputy governor of the central bank and its former chief, the deputy ministers of economy and oil, and the economic adviser to the vice president of Iran.
After days of informal discussions where the substantive conversation took place, the full plenary meeting began more than an hour later than planned, when Mr. finally entered the hall. Bagheri Kani. He spoke only about how all sanctions should be lifted from the aggressor, the United States, and paid homage to the martyrdom of Iranian scientists killed in covert attacks carried out mainly by Israel.
The situation on the ground in Iran has changed in the last five months, since the end of the last round of talks, making discussions more difficult this week.
Iran held the deal for a year after Washington withdrew, but since then its nuclear program has advanced significantly, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog. It has built modern centrifuges banned under the agreement and violated the boundaries of enrichment. It is also much closer to having enough highly enriched uranium to produce a bomb (even if the creation of a weapon, which Iran always denies it wants to make, would probably be two years away).
Iran has also adapted to the current harsh sanctions regime, aided by oil sales to China and Russia, two countries that opposed the US withdrawal from the 2018 deal and whose relations with Washington have hardly improved over time.
Iran has also tried to put pressure on Washington by so far rejecting an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency to restore its access to inspect Iran’s nuclear sites and recover recordings from those countries. The concern is that the agency, and thus the world, will soon be blind to what Iran is actually doing in its nuclear program.
However, the agency’s board of governors did not vote for a censorship resolution against Iran, largely because China and Russia oppose it.
The United States has ruled out any unilateral lifting of sanctions before Iran itself returns to compliance, and has rejected Iran’s request for a guarantee that Washington will never abandon the deal, calling it unrealistic.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh sounded positive on Monday as he charged the United States. The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is in Vienna with a determined determination to reach an agreement and is looking forward to fruitful talks, he said in Tehran. The government has shown its will and seriousness by sending a quality team known to all. If the other party shows the same will, we will be on the right track to reach an agreement.
But Mr Malley, the US envoy, has said regularly, as he did for the BBC over the weekend, that if Iran thinks it can use this time to build more leverage and then come back and say they want something more well, it just will not work. We and our partners will not do that.
However, no one expects the talks to end forever, which would face the United States and Israel with tougher choices, as both countries pledge that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.
Israel, which vehemently opposed the 2015 deal, does not want Washington and the Europeans to give up on Iran or prepare a compromise or interim agreement. Israel says it will continue to try to sabotage, delay or destroy Iran’s nuclear program, even though US officials believe such efforts are ultimately counterproductive.
And there is a growing view that Iran’s growing nuclear knowledge cannot be extinguished and that the country may want to achieve the ability to produce a bomb in the short term if it chooses to do so to become more of a state. nuclear threshold, with important geopolitics. ramifications in the Middle East.
Shares are high and there are no reliable handrails in the country, said Suzanne DiMaggio, who studies Iran and Nonproliferation for the Quincy Institute and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
The resumption of talks in Vienna is an opportunity to move away from maximum pressure to a diplomatic departure and reduce tensions, she said. But all the signs point to a rocky road ahead.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/29/world/europe/iran-sanctions-nuclear-talks.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]