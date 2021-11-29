Covid Travel Limitations: Do They Work?

(CNN) Governments are trying to buy time with a range of new travel restrictions as they realize the potential impact of Omicron.

But the restrictions are being criticized by some officials as unfair and ineffective.

The World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Africa said Sunday it stands with African nations and called for borders to remain open as a growing number of countries around the world impose flight bans from South African countries.

The office said countries should take a risk-based and scientific approach and put in place measures that could limit the potential spread of the variant.

“The imposition of travel bans targeting Africa attacks global solidarity,” said WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti.

“Covid-19 is constantly exploiting our divisions. We will only get the most out of the virus if we work together for solutions.”

Travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of Covid-19, but “place a heavy burden on life and livelihoods”.

Studies show that travel restrictions can slow the onset of a new virus or variant in just a few weeks, and the WHO has consistently expressed fears that travel bans hurt economies and discourage countries from being open about reporting new viruses or variants.

Holes in strategy

Some U.S. medical experts say restrictions may slow transmission, but they point to loopholes in the country’s new rules.

There is an “intuitive attraction” to limit travel, says Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Well, the bad viruses are there, let ‘s remove an iron curtain and prevent the virus from getting here,” but travel restrictions are not very restrictive, “he said.

In fact, they are very porous for several reasons.

First, the new U.S. restrictions still allow U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents coming from affected countries in South Africa to the United States.

“What makes one think they could not bring the virus with them?” tha Schaffner. It is similar to the earlier restrictions in 2020 that restrict travel from China, he said. “The Americans kept coming back and they brought the virus with them.”

Passengers stand in line at a check-in counter at Jo Tamnesburg International Airport OR Tambo on November 27, 2021, after several countries banned flights from South Africa. Phill Magakoe / AFP / Getty Images

A Spring 2020 study in the journal science showed that the initial travel restriction within China after the new coronavirus was first discovered in Wuhan only slowed the progression of the epidemic by three to five days in China.

The same study showed that international travel restrictions helped slow the spread of the coronavirus to the rest of the world by mid-February, but he also suggested that other mitigation measures (such as early detection, house quarantines and hand washing) would to be more effective. rather than travel restrictions in curbing the pandemic.

Biden: Ban imposed ‘to give us time’

On Monday, President Joe Biden said the purpose of the travel ban from some South African countries was “to give us time to get people to get protection. Get vaccinated and get the booster. That’s why.”

it received on Twitter on Monday that “while we know travel restrictions can slow the spread, they can not prevent it. We will have to face this new threat.”

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen says the Biden administration should have gone much further with its restrictions by requiring returned passengers to be quarantined and retested upon arrival.

Canada has implemented quarantine testing and upon arrival for citizens and residents returning from several African countries. And the UK has imposed a mandatory hotel quarantine on residents and citizens returning from countries on the UK red list. (See a full list of new country travel restrictions here.)

Since Omicron sequences have been found in many other countries beyond South Africa, “there must be a comprehensive quarantine and retest,” said Wen, who is an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management in George Washington. School of Public Health Milken Institute of the University.

“If implemented correctly, [travel restrictions] work on slowing down the transmission rate, “she said.” It works, however, if there are no significant gaps as they currently exist in the U.S. travel ban. “

The nature of the virus means that restrictions are not a magical solution.

“We are dealing with an extremely contagious respiratory virus, and history tells us that bans, restrictions, etc., give us only a short time, if at all, because these are so contagious that they will spread,” Schaffner said.

And “there is always an element of closing the barn door after the horse has escaped,” he said, noting that “it is only a matter of time” before the Omicron variant is unveiled in the United States.

The ‘knee’ reaction criticized

Salim Abdool Karim, an epidemiologist and co-chair of the South African Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, told CNN’s John Berman on Monday that travel bans are “savage” and will have little or no effect. , impact on stopping the spread of the new Omicron variant.

“First of all, it ‘s scandalous that South Africa and South Africa are being punished for good surveillance and, you know, to make sure we wanted to be completely transparent and share this data with the rest of the world as soon as possible. we knew and confirmed that, “said Karim, when asked about the travel restrictions imposed and how effective they were.

“If you think about … what we experienced with the Delta variant, within three weeks it was in over 53 countries, so it would be superfluous and unimportant to try to block the trip from, you know, a few places because “It will spread to many other countries,” he said.

“Indeed, by the time we found out about it, which was done very quickly given that the first patient was probably in our system around November 9, that we are reviewing the transmission was probably planted itself in most countries. “

The “early knee reaction” to block the trip will slow down the spread slightly at best, Karim said, but it will certainly have “a bit if there is any impact” because there is already a good approach to preventing the spread of virus through air and sea travel. .

That includes five key components, he said. Ensure that vaccinated persons are the only ones traveling, that they have a negative PCR test, are asymptomatic, wear travel masks and are tested at the entrance.

“These things, you know, will sift through 99.9% of cases,” he said.

Members of the travel industry are also calling for a data-driven approach to the new variant.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says the new travel restrictions are not “a long-term solution” when it comes to managing coronavirus variants.

“Governments are responding to the dangers of the new variant of the coronavirus in a state of emergency by causing fear among the traveling public,” IATA Director-General Willie Walsh said in a statement. “As soon as possible, we need to use the experience of the last two years to move to a coordinated data-driven approach that finds secure alternatives to border closure and quarantine.”

Measures may fail

South Africa should be commended for discovering and reporting the Omicron variant, not facing travel bans, said Dr. Margaret Harris, spokeswoman for the World Health Organization, told CNN’s Kate Balduan on Monday.

“South Africa should get a gold medal for the quality of its science and the quality of its transparency,” Harris said when asked if the effect of the travel bans was that South Africa was being punished.

“We have not seen enough, especially transparency, and indeed to make South Africa feel that doing all the right things leads to a very bad result is not good.”

As well as being bad for South Africa, it is also bad for the rest of the world, she said. “Other countries will then feel, ‘why would we go out and say we have this issue, we have this problem?’ if they see this kind of consequence.

CNN’s Jasmine Wright and Sharon Braithwaite contributed to this report.