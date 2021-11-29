Attention to variant, India updates rates for international passengers | India News







Those who test positive will be admitted to a special isolation facility and their sample will be sent for genomic testing and discharged if they are not detected infected with the Omicron variant. Those found to be infected with this new variant will be kept in strict isolation and treated until they test negative.

To be sure, the government will continue to update the list of countries at risk as the situation evolves.

Five per cent of passengers flying from non-hazardous locations will also be tested on arrival at random. “The cost of testing such passengers would be borne by the aviation ministry,” the order said. Their samples will also be sent for genomic testing and they will be treated according to the standard protocol.

Children under the age of five continue to be excluded from the pre- and post-arrival test if they are asymptomatic. Positive case contacts from countries at risk, their passengers sitting in the same row and three rows before and after their row and the identified cabin crew will be kept under institutional quarantine or at home, under strict state government monitoring in words.

As of November 26, the Ministry of Health’s list of countries at risk includes: countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

