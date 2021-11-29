Under the new rules, all international travelers from ‘at risk’ countries will be tested for Covid on arrival, regardless of vaccination

Read more

The Covid-19 sample of a person who came from South Africa to Karnataka has been sent for Omicron testing to the ICMR after minor changes were found in their genome, State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday. The result is expected by evening, he said.

India, meanwhile, on Monday issued revised guidelines for international travelers on the Omicron COVID-19 variant. According to the guidelines, all passengers (regardless of vaccination status) coming to India from endangered countries will be subject to mandatory COVID-19 testing at the airport upon arrival.

In other news, Canada said Sunday it has revealed its first cases of the new Covid Omicron strain in two people who had recently traveled to Nigeria.

Both patients are in isolation as public health authorities track down their potential contacts, federal and Ontario provincial officials said.

“I was informed today by the Canadian Public Health Agency that testing and monitoring of Covid-19 cases has confirmed two cases of the disturbing Omicron variant in Ontario,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement.

“While monitoring and testing continues,” he added, “other cases of this variant are expected to be found in Canada.”

The Ontario government has confirmed that two cases are in the capital Ottawa.

The World Health Organization has listed Omicron as a “concern variant” and countries around the world are now restricting travel from South Africa, where the new species was first discovered, and taking other new precautions.

The WHO says it may take several weeks to find out if there are significant changes in transmissibility, severity or implications for Covid vaccines, tests and treatments.

On Friday, Canada banned travel from seven African countries amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron species. Nigeria was not one of them.

Meanwhile, a doctor from South Africa, who was one of the first to suspect another type of coronavirus among patients, said on Sunday that the symptoms of the Omicron variant were so far mild and could be treated at home.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private physician and president of the South African Medical Association, told Reuters that on November 18 she noticed seven patients in her clinic who had symptoms different from the dominant Delta variant, albeit “very mild”.

Now named Omicron by the World Health Organization, the variant was discovered and notified by the South African National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) on November 25 from samples taken from a laboratory from November 14 to November 16.

Coetzee said a patient on Nov. 18 reported to her clinic that she was “extremely tired” for two days with body aches and headaches.

“The symptoms at that stage were very much related to the normal viral infection. And because we have not seen COVID-19 for the last eight to 10 weeks, we decided to test, “she said, adding that the patient and his family tested positive.

On the same day, more patients came up with similar symptoms, which was when she realized “something else was happening”. Since then, she has seen two to three patients a day.

“We have seen many Delta patients during the third wave. And that does not fit into the clinical picture, “she said, adding that she warned the NICD on the same day as the clinical results.

“Most of them are seeing very, very mild symptoms and none of them has admitted patients to surgery so far. “We have been able to treat these patients conservatively at home,” she said.

Coetzee, who is also on the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines, said that unlike Delta so far patients have not reported loss of smell or taste and there has been no significant drop in oxygen levels with the new variant.

Her experience so far has been that the variant is affecting people who are 40 years old or younger. Almost half of the patients with Omicron symptoms she treated were not vaccinated.

“The most prevalent clinical complaint is severe fatigue for a day or two. With them, the headache and the body aches and the pain. ”

The news of the new variant coming out of South Africa caused a quick reaction from several countries, including Britain, which on Friday imposed a travel ban in some South African countries with immediate effect, a decision that South Africa has strongly opposed.

As of Friday, many countries have also banned air travel to and from South Africa, including the United States, other European countries and some Asian countries.

