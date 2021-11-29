WHO warns that Omicron variant poses very high global risk World Health Organization News

The highly mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and pose a very high risk of infection growth that can have serious consequences in some countries, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

No Omicron-related deaths have been reported yet, though further research is needed to assess its potential to escape protection against immunity triggered by previous vaccines and infections, he added on Monday.

Pending an increase in the number of cases as the variant, first reported last week, spreads, the UN health agency urged its 194 member states to speed up vaccination of high-priority groups and ensure that plans are in place to maintain health services.

Omicron has an unprecedented number of mutations, some of which are worrying about their potential impact on the pandemic trajectory, the WHO said.

The overall global risk associated with the new variant is assessed as very high.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the WHO, sounded the alarm at the start of a meeting of health ministers on Monday expected to begin negotiations on an international agreement to prevent future pandemics.

The emergence of the highly mutated Omicron variant underscores how dangerous and precarious our situation is, Tedros said.

Omicron demonstrates why the world needs a new pandemic deal: Our current system discourages countries from warning others of threats that will inevitably land on their shores.

The new global agreement, expected by May 2024, will cover issues such as the exchange of data and genome sequences of emerging viruses, as well as any possible vaccine derived from research.

European Union member states and others had sought language that required work toward a treaty, but the United States and several other countries objected that the substance of any agreement must first be worked out before any such document could be given a name.

A treaty would suggest a legally binding agreement that could require ratification and is likely to provoke internal political bargaining in some countries.

On Sunday, UK Ambassador to Geneva Simon Manley posted on Twitter a copy of the draft text agreed upon by consensus as required by WHO rules on such matters, and praised Chile and Australia for their work as co-chairs.

The #Omicron variant shows once again why we need a common understanding of how we prepare and react to pandemics, so we were all playing by the same rules, he wrote.

We have just reached consensus on this text: an important step towards a new global agreement on pandemic prevention, preparation and response. My thanks to our Chilean and Australian co-chairs for their tireless efforts https://t.co/jvIYl3mV3y#WHASpecial #Pandemic Treaty pic.twitter.com/X6jbS9F9zO Simon Manley (@SimonManleyFCDO) November 28, 2021

COVID is not over with us

The draft does not refer to the word treaty, but, among other things, calls for the establishment of an intergovernmental negotiating body between WHO member countries to work out a possible agreement to improve pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

The world should now be alert to the coronavirus threat, but the appearance of the Omicrons is another reminder that although many of us may think we are done with COVID-19, it is not over with us, Tedros said.

Omicron was first reported on November 24 in South Africa, where infections have increased significantly.

It has since spread to more than a dozen countries, many of which have imposed travel restrictions in an attempt to shut themselves down. Japan on Monday joined Israel in saying it would close its borders to foreigners.

The WHO reiterated that, pending further advice, countries should use a risk-based approach to adjusting international travel arrangements in a timely manner, while acknowledging that an increase in coronavirus cases could lead to higher rates. of morbidity and mortality.

The impact on vulnerable populations will be substantial, especially in countries with low vaccination coverage, he added.

Meanwhile, cases and infections with COVID-19 are expected in vaccinated persons, although in a small and predictable proportion.

Overall, there was considerable uncertainty in the magnitude of Omicron’s rescue immunity potential and more data is expected in the coming weeks.