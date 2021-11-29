Omicron poses a very high global risk, the world needs to be prepared – WHO





Vaccine inequality has “reached home” – the head of CEPI GENEVA, Nov 29 (Reuters) – The highly mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and pose a very high risk of infection that could have “serious consequences” in some countries, the organization said on Monday. World Health Organization (WHO). No Omicron-related deaths had been reported yet, although further research was needed to assess its potential to resist vaccines and immunity triggered by previous infections, he added. Anticipating an increase in the number of cases as the variant, first reported last week, spreads, the UN agency urged 194 member states to speed up vaccination of high-priority groups. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register “Omicron has an unprecedented number of mutations, some of which are worrying about their potential impact on the pandemic trajectory,” the WHO said. “The overall global risk … is assessed as very high.” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said Omicron’s appearance showed how “dangerous and precarious” the situation was. “Omicron shows why the world needs a new pandemic deal,” he told the start of a meeting of health ministers expected to begin negotiations on such a deal. “Our current system disinfects countries from alerting others to threats that will inevitably land on their shores.” The new global agreement, expected by May 2024, will cover issues such as the exchange of data and genome sequences of emerging viruses, as well as any possible vaccine derived from research. Scientist Richard Hatchet, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparation Innovation (CEPI), a foundation that funds vaccine development, said Omicron’s appearance had met predictions that transmitting the virus to low-vaccination areas would accelerate its evolution. “The inequality that has characterized the global response has now returned home,” he said during the talks, noting that Botswana and South Africa had fully vaccinated less than a quarter of their population. ‘REQUESTS FOR APPLICATIONS’ Omicron was first reported on November 24 from South Africa, where infections have increased significantly. It has since spread to more than a dozen countries, many of which have imposed travel restrictions in an attempt to shut themselves down. Japan on Monday joined Israel in saying it would completely close its borders to foreigners. Read more The WHO reiterated that, pending further advice, countries should use a “risk-based approach to regulate international travel arrangements”, while acknowledging that an increase in coronavirus cases could lead to higher morbidity rates. and mortality. “The impact on vulnerable populations would be substantial, especially in countries with low vaccination coverage,” he added. Meanwhile, in vaccinated persons “cases and infections with COVID-19 are expected … although in a small and predictable proportion”. Overall, there was “considerable uncertainty in the magnitude of Omicron’s immune escape potential” and more data is expected in the coming weeks. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Edited by John Stonestreet Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

