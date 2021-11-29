After the floods, British Columbia takes over

Washed roads and destroyed bridges are just some of the devastation that are hitting the inhabitants of the western province and may signal what climate change will bring in the future.

November 29, 2021

PRINCETON, British Columbia With light rain in the air, a young woman wiped away tears as she stood on the porch of a newly renovated gray and white house. Next to it were toilets and other plumbing fixtures. Most of the houses with other contents were on the street in a muddy pile.

Three doors down, a chain of soldiers in camouflage green clothing piled sandbags on top of a rock and earth dam intended to keep the Tulameen River out of modest homes on Allison Avenue. The noise of the engine and the opposite warning sounds of a small excavator filled the air as it scratched mud, wet mattresses, end tables, chairs, tools and VHS tapes of children’s cartoons.

The heavy rains that caused flooding in Princeton and southern British Columbia were the third large-scale natural disaster that this part of Canada has endured in six months the potential cumulative effects of climate change, according to climate experts.