After the floods, British Columbia takes over
Washed roads and destroyed bridges are just some of the devastation that are hitting the inhabitants of the western province and may signal what climate change will bring in the future.
PRINCETON, British Columbia With light rain in the air, a young woman wiped away tears as she stood on the porch of a newly renovated gray and white house. Next to it were toilets and other plumbing fixtures. Most of the houses with other contents were on the street in a muddy pile.
Three doors down, a chain of soldiers in camouflage green clothing piled sandbags on top of a rock and earth dam intended to keep the Tulameen River out of modest homes on Allison Avenue. The noise of the engine and the opposite warning sounds of a small excavator filled the air as it scratched mud, wet mattresses, end tables, chairs, tools and VHS tapes of children’s cartoons.
The heavy rains that caused flooding in Princeton and southern British Columbia were the third large-scale natural disaster that this part of Canada has endured in six months the potential cumulative effects of climate change, according to climate experts.
Record heat waves, floods and fires have killed hundreds of British Colombians and have highlighted Canada’s sensitivity to extreme weather. Separately, each event has caused widespread destruction, but they are probably even deeper, according to researchers, because they followed each other in this sequence, producing so-called composite effects.
Western Canada experienced a scorching heat wave for most of the summer as record high temperatures triggered uncontrolled forest fires that burned a community to the ground.
Now, the region is facing washed-out roads and highways, mud-stricken houses and bridges destroyed after nearly a foot of rain poured from a weather event known as an atmospheric river long streams of water vapor forming over the Pacific Ocean and going in North America every fall and winter. Forecasts for more heavy rainfall this week have renewed flood concerns and triggered preliminary closures of newly reopened highways.
We have not had this number of atmospheric rivers in such a short period of time to hit the coast, said Rachel White, a professor at British Columbia University who studies how large-scale atmospheric patterns contribute to extreme weather. The scary possibility is that climate change is making them more likely and more frequent.
Last week, Bonnie and Bryan Webber finished packing their last items that could be saved in a small pickup truck after floodwaters destroyed their 700-square-foot home, which sits right next to the dam in Princeton, a town with 2800 inhabitants.
They bought their home 22 years ago and moved out of the Vancouver area shortly after, when Mr. Webber retired from the city’s sewer and drainage department.
I just can’t believe 12 days have passed, Ms. Weber said last Thursday, with her voice colored with confusion and exhaustion. “Everyone is overwhelmed with emotions now and they are trying physically as well. Everyone needs help.
At least 12,000 British Colombians remained displaced by the floods this week, most without a clear return date. Some communities remained evacuated. Schools and a major railroad were closed. And large sections of freeways critical to the movement of goods from Vancouver to the rest of Canada have been closed by landslides, floods, landslides and collapsed bridges. Partial reopening is weeks away for some highways and full restoration will take months, maybe more.
The cost remains to be guessed by anyone.
It’s not going to be cheap, that’s for sure, said Ian Pilkington, chief provincial highway engineer. But even at this point, we were still evaluating and trying to figure out what to do.
For many people in the province, it is above all an annoying fear that the weather riots are a sign of what climate change will bring.
Sam Parara, a transit bus driver in Vancouver, had planned to start a new life at a house in Princeton that he recently bought and was renovating. Holding a pile of objects so muddy as to be unidentifiable to the curb, Mr Parara said he was concerned about the long-term consequences of weather disasters in his provinces.
“I’ve heard David Suzuki talk about climate change for a long time,” he said. Canadian broadcaster, geneticist and environmentalist. All of a sudden, the climate is very unpredictable, he said. Maybe we should think about doing things another way.
Experts are unclear whether this year’s weather is a direct result of climate change. However, many say they are confident that climate change has exacerbated the effects.
Drought, for example, wiped out vegetation, which in turn fueled and intensified fires. Fire itself can weaken or kill plants and make the soil less permeable, so rain is more likely to flow rather than sink. This can create conditions for the types of dangerous landslides and mud seen in recent weeks.
While atmospheric rivers are the main source of rainfall along the west coast, patterns show that atmospheric river storms are likely to be intensified and intensified by warmer air, which can hold more moisture.
Two weeks ago in British Columbia, a pair of atmospheric river storms hit quickly. These consecutive storms are where we have the greatest impact, said Marty Ralph, director of the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography. Dr. Ralph noted that the second storm stopped, which could create longer rainfall in one place. Those conditions were a kind of blow that pushed things to the edge.
As water raged from the mountains in the region and then along the Fraser River in Vancouver, its destruction took many forms.
In the town of Merritt, a river had flowed into the sewage treatment plant forcing the evacuation of all 5,300 residents. The creek carved a new path for the river through the city, knocking down a bridge, sweeping a house moving downstream and leaving another partially submerged while destroying parts of the drinking water system.
Much of the land of the nearby Shackan First Nation farm was consumed by a swollen river. Not only is the road to the area gone, said Chief Arnold Lampreau, the spring runoff could reveal new flood risks.
The Trans Mountain pipeline, which connects Alberta oil sand with refineries in Washington state and a port on the outskirts of Vancouver, remained with some uncovered or underwater sections. No leaks were reported, but the pipeline operator shut it down, hoping it will at least partially reopen this week.
Mr Pilkington, the chief engineer of the highway, has used helicopters to transport equipment and workers to inaccessible areas in need of reconstruction.
Temporary repairs to some major highways could take until the new year to complete, he said. But long-term repairs will be guided by a new approach: climate forecasts, instead of historical data, to determine the height of bridges, the size of canals and the capacity of drainage systems.
To understand now that historical data is not important and that if you rely on it, you will be in design whenever it is an interesting thing for engineers to wrap their heads in, he said.
Despite the devastation, Princeton was alive with clean-up efforts last week. Volunteers, often from nearby communities, roam in disposable white suits helping residents remove water-contaminated equipment, sewage-contaminated mud and wet-dried walls.
In the middle of the mud, a group of teachers went to town every day and set a table with trays of homemade sandwiches and bakery products, as well as large soup pots for volunteers and cleaning residents.
In the spring with the runoff, you are waiting, you are watching, but, come on, this never happens in November, said Denise Cook, who grew up in Princeton and returned to volunteer. I would never have thought it would be as bad as this. This is bad. People who sit at home seeing this, have no idea.
Vjosa Isai and Winston Choi-Schagrin contributed to the report.
