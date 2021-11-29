International
The Omicron COVID variant underscores the need for a global pandemic treatise
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was addressing The start of a special three-day meeting of the governing body of the organizations in Geneva on Monday, amid a global alarm over the new strain, arguing that greater international co-operation is essential to safeguarding the hard-earned benefits against the virus.
The meeting of the World Health Assembly was convened to decide on the issue of the so-called pandemic treaty.
Tedros said the world has not responded accordingly COVID-19, and Vaccine inequality, among other challenges, has facilitated the emergence of highly mutated new variants like Omicron.
Omicron shows why the world needs a new pandemic deal: Our current system disinfects countries by warning others of threats that will inevitably land on their shores, he said. WHO Managing director.
Praise for the South African alarm
Tedros underlined that South Africa where Omicron was first identified just a few days ago – should be thanked for discovering, ranking and reporting the new variant, and not be penalized, referring to the current travel bans that many countries are decide on the African nation and its neighbors.
The UN secretary-general also expressed his deep concern Monday over the isolation he is now feeling from South African countries due to new restrictions imposed on travel from the region, by dozens of nations around the world.
The people of Africa can not be blamed for the immorally low level of vaccinations available in Africa and they should not be penalized for identifying and sharing essential science and health information with the world, said Antnio Guterres, in a tightly worded statement.
I urge all governments to consider retesting for travelers, along with other appropriateand really effectivemeasures, he added.
The UN health agency has urged governments to make science-based decisions about travel bans. Mr Guterres said it was important to take all appropriate measures to allow travel and economic engagement.
Prevent history from repeating itself
Possibility of further possible spread of Omicron globally is defined as too high by whom.
Dr. Tedros recalled that although scientists still do not know for sure whether the variant is associated with more transmission risk and serious illness, or if it has any impact on vaccine effectiveness, the world should not need another wake-up call.
The appearance of the Omicrons is another reminder though many of us may think we’re done with COVID-19, it’s not over with us. We are living a cycle of panic and negligence. Hard-earned profits can disappear in an instant. Therefore, our most immediate task is to end this pandemic, he stressed.
The WHO chief added that our ability to end the current pandemic is a test of our collective ability to prevent and respond effectively to future pandemics.
The same principles apply: Courageous and compassionate leadership; Loyalty to science; Generosity in sharing the fruits of research; And an unwavering commitment to equality and solidarity.
If we can not apply those principles now to tame COVID-19, how can we hope to prevent the recurrence of history?, he asked delegates from more than 190 countries.
Vaccine crisis
More than 80% of vaccines in the world have gone to G20 countries while low-income countries, most of them in Africa, have received only 0.6% of all vaccines, said Dr. Tedros.
He reiterated the message he has been sending to the world for more than a year: Vaccine equality is not charity, but it is in the best interest of every country.
No country can only vaccinate its way out of the pandemic. The longer vaccine inequality persists, the more likely it is that the virus will spread and evolve in ways we cannot predict or prevent. We are all in this together, he explained.
Prayer for equality: rights experts
Human rights experts joined Tedros in his call Monday, urging states to act decisively to ensure that all people have equal and universal access to COVID-19 vaccines, especially those in countries with low incomes that have remained largely out of the global response.
More than 27 UN Special Rapporteurs and Independent Experts sent a joint statement in response to the announcement of the indefinite postponement of the 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, in which it was decided to discuss a temporary abolition of intellectual property rights to facilitate vaccine patents.
The delay should not be a reason to delay the progress already made: rather, it confirms the urgent need to take collective action to address vaccine inequality, they said, adding that the priority should be to ensure that all people everywhere are able to enjoy the benefits. of scientific progress.
On October 14, experts sent 44 letters to WTO, G7 and G20 countries, the European Union and pharmaceutical companies demanding equal and universal access to vaccines. So far only six responses have been received.
Now is the time to act
Comprehensive. Coordinated. Effective. Three words that history will not use to describe the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Tedros, advocating a new common and binding global approach to pandemics.
He said the task was urgent but also required patience as a convention, agreement or other international instrument would not solve every problem.
But, it will provide the comprehensive framework to foster greater international cooperation and provide a platform for strengthening global health security, he added.
The special session of the World Health Assembly lasts until Wednesday, and by the end of the three-day virtual meeting, countries will decide whether there is the political will to design a new international framework to respond to future pandemics.
