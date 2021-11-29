Informant shows shocking abuse investigation at immigration detention center | Immigration and asylum





A shocking culture of staff abuse of inmates at the Brook House Immigration Detention Center was described by a whistleblower testifying to a public inquiry into the widespread ill-treatment of inmates in the G4S-run country. Former Brook House officer Callum Tulley repeatedly testified that he had witnessed officers’ abusive behavior towards prisoners and told the investigation that he was so concerned about this that he felt compelled to contact the BBC and start filming hidden in the center. Tulley described witnessing a group of G4S staff mocking a naked inmate in his solitary confinement cell as they tried to transfer him to a van ahead of a planned deportation. They were laughing at him, making comments about his body, about his penis, Tulley said. He was completely humiliated, just worried. It was shocking to watch. Tulley, who started working at the center as an 18-year-old, heard staff bragging about putting on George Michael masks and jumping out of a prison cell on a suicide guard, to scare or intimidate him. Arrestees would often be referred to by some staff members as maids. The word joke would be used to justify such language, Tulley said, adding that staff would modify their language when prison observers visited the center. A significant minority of staff working at the Brook House Immigration Detention Center became involved in the abuse of inmates while he worked there between 2015 and 2017. The rest turned a blind eye and had a culture of silence. Tulley said he did not know how to raise his concerns because he had seen his supervisors behave abusively towards inmates. Managers were complicit in the abuse of prisoners, he said. Staff members who showed empathy for prisoners were routinely ridiculed by their peers. There was a hostility to the treatment of prisoners with kindness and compassion. People like me did not believe that going to the top management team would be anything but fruitless, he said. The company posters encouraging staff to express whether they witnessed the abuse were graffiti with the words snitches, don’t be a rat, bar. Tulley said chronic staff shortages created an incredibly high workload, meaning officers were often nervous, tired, overwhelmed, inaccessible and tired, and this would often lead to staff frustration with inmates . Although there had to be three officers on one side with 100 prisoners, this made it impossible for the prisoners to live. Even if you forget the abuse and racism I witnessed, it was not a convenient and proper place or humane place to house prisoners; needs could not be met, he said. The review of what happened at Brook House between April and August 2017 focuses on the culture and attitudes of staff at the time amid reports of ill-treatment of inmates. In September of that year, the BBC’s Panorama program aired covert footage showing alleged assaults, humiliation and verbal abuse of prisoners by officers in the then G4S-run country. Following the broadcast, 10 staff members were dismissed or resigned. No prosecution was launched after a police investigation, but two former detainees successfully argued that a full independent investigation was needed. Since then, G4S has stopped operating Brook House as well as Tinsley House, both of which are located near Gatwick Airport. The contracts were awarded to another outsourcing firm, Serco, in May last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/nov/29/whistleblower-gives-evidence-at-brook-house-inquiry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos