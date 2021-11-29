Last: Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for health workers in 10 states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. A federal judge on Monday blocked President Bidens’s administration from implementing a coronavirus vaccine mandate for thousands of health care workers in 10 states who had brought the first legal challenge against the claim.

The court order said the Federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid did not have clear authority from Congress to approve the vaccine mandate for providers participating in two government health care programs for the elderly, the disabled, and the poor.

Preliminary order of the U.S. District Judge based in St. Louis. Similar lawsuits are pending in other states.

Federal rule requires vaccinations against COVID-19 for more than 17 million workers nationwide at approximately 76,000 health care facilities and home health care providers receiving funding from government health programs. Workers will receive the first dose by December 6 and the second rifle by January 4.

Read more here.

Hospital enrollments for COVID-19 reach record highs in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. Michigan, the number of hospitalized adults with confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached a new pandemic level Monday, close to 4,200, as the state continued to face growing infections.

A total of 4,181 surpassed the previous record of 4,158, which was set seven months ago during the third wave of the state.

Minnesota alone had a seven-point higher rate than Michigan as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks in public places to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the midst of the fourth increase. The federal government has deployed military medical staff to help Michigan hospitals cope.

Biden calls for reinforcements against the omicron coronavirus variant

WASHINGTON President Biden on Monday described the omicron variant of the coronavirus as a cause for concern, not a cause for panic as cases continue to appear across the globe.

In a White House speech, the president pressured Americans to get coronavirus vaccines and boosters, calling the vaccines the best defense against this new variant or any of the others out there.

The comments came a day after the variant was discovered in Canada, making its first identification in North America. Omicron, identified as a disturbing variant by the World Health Organization, has also been found in countries ranging from Australia to Israel and Botswana to Britain.

The best protection against Omicron is complete vaccination and getting a booster vaccine. Presidenti Biden (@POTUS) November 29, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nations ‘leading expert on infectious diseases and Bidens’ top adviser on COVID-19, said there were no cases of the variant identified in the US yet, but that it was inevitable that he would eventually enter the country.

Read full story here.

The WHO warns that the variant is likely to spread internationally

The World Health Organization is warning countries that the omicron coronavirus variant poses a “very high” global risk and is likely to spread internationally.

“The possibility of further possible spread of Omicron globally is high,” the WHO said in a preliminary technical summary on Sunday. He recommended that governments around the world increase their ability to list coronavirus variants, report any local omicron cases to the global health organization, and expedite their vaccination actions.

The newly identified variant of omicron has 26 to 32 spiked mutations, according to the WHO summary, “some of which are troubling” in what could make it more transmissible and more capable of circumventing the immune defense of body.

“Depending on these characteristics, there may be future increases in COVID-19, which could have serious consequences, depending on a number of factors including the location where the increases may occur,” the report said. “The overall global risk associated with [omicron] is highly valued. ” He added that “the evidence for this assessment contains significant uncertainties” and may vary.

Spain confirms its first case of the omicron variant

MADRID One of Madrid’s leading public hospitals says it has discovered the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in Spain in a traveler arriving from South Africa.

In a Twitter post Monday, Gregorio Maran Hospital’s microbiology and infectious disease service said the ranking of samples from the patient earlier in the day showed that the infection corresponded to omicron.

The hospital says the patient is in good condition.

In a statement, health authorities in the Madrid region identified the patient as a 51-year-old man who had returned from South Africa on November 28 after making a stop in Amsterdam.

He had initially tested positive for coronavirus in an examination with antigen tests at Madrid airport, the statement said, adding that authorities were observing other passengers who came into close contact with him on the plane from the Netherlands.

South African doctors report mild symptoms amid rapidly increasing cases

JOHANNESBURG South African doctors say the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to cases of the new omicron variant is resulting in mostly mild symptoms.

Dr. Unben Pillay, a general practitioner in Gauteng province where 81% of new cases have been reported, says he has seen a sharp increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the last 10 days.

He said that so far the cases have been very mild, with flu symptoms, dry cough, fever, night sweats, numerous body aches. He said most were treated at home.

He also said that the vaccinated are doing much better than the unvaccinated.

The latest increase in South Africa has been among people in their 20s and 30s and doctors point out that the symptoms of COVID-19 are often mild in that age group.

” Previous

What we know and do not know about the new version of COVID-19

Next ”

Resigns as CEO, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey