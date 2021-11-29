Covid: two schools tested as health officials struggle to contain Omicron variant | Coronavirus

In schools, a church and a KFC branch, public health officials have tried to track down people infected with Omicron, in a new tough UK test widely criticized for $ 37 billion testing and tracking programs.

On Monday, new cases of Covid variant anxiety surfaced at two locations in London, bringing the total in the UK to 11, and testing began at a school in West Bridgford in Nottinghamshire and at Larchwood Elementary School in Brentwood, where it was sent a class. in home. Customers, staff and delivery managers at KFC on the main streets of Essex cities on Friday afternoon were also encouraged to take tests, as did the nearby Trinity church congregation.

The Essex case is related to one in Nottingham and travel to South Africa. Two separate cases were reported in Camden and Wandsworth in London, both with links to travel to South Africa, after one case was discovered in Westminster, and four more cases were found in Lanarkshire and two others in the Glasgow area of Greater Scotland and Clyde, Scotland. . None of the Scottish cases have any travel history, said Scotland First Deputy Minister John Swinney, suggesting the community broadcast is underway.

The push to track the spread of the virus is renewing the focus on the testing and tracking scheme that Boris Johnson promised would conquer the world.

Only half of the UK’s leading laboratories used for community testing are currently able to detect the Omicron variant with a test that shows if a key S gene is missing, said the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA). Essex Public Health Director Dr Michael Gogarty said Monday that it took seven days to receive confirmation of the case after the person noticed symptoms and was tested on November 20th. They are said to be not good, but not serious.

Illustrating how long the new variant has been in the UK, Gogarty said the Essex case caught it from another person, who in turn caught it from someone who arrived from South Africa about two weeks ago . One factor that makes detection more difficult is that only a handful of people with Covid symptoms typically require a test of only 18%, according to a survey by academics at Kings College London earlier this year.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of UKHSA, said Monday that it was critical that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms be isolated and have a PCR test immediately. He said it should take between 24 and 48 hours to get a PCR result and an additional 24 hours to determine if they are likely to have Omicron. A final confirmation can take another two days, taking the entire process up to five days.

Official data indicates that turnaround time for PCR tests has deteriorated in England. Only 68% of personal test scores were obtained within 24 hours in the last week, up from 77% a week earlier.

UKHSA, which is overseeing the testing and tracking of Omicron cases, said all close contacts of suspected and confirmed Omicron cases will have priority-tested samples for S-gene target failure and will also have complete genome sequence. Suspected cases of the new variant will be sent to laboratories that can perform genetic tests and is being developed rapidly and a genotyping analysis is being prepared to provide an early indication of a possible variant case for laboratories that do not yet have the capacity.

Total PCR testing capacity in the UK dropped from 900,000 per day in mid-October to just over 700,000 per day last week. He follows the suspension of testing in a laboratory run by Immensa after it turned out that 43,000 people may have been given incorrect negative PCR tests. However, before Omicron arrived, the system had the capacity to process about 250,000 more tests a day than needed.

Asked about the readiness of the testing and tracking system, a director of public health in the north of England said that while the transmission of Omicrons to a highly vaccinated population remained unclear, we are in fairly good condition.

From 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, passengers arriving in the UK will be required to undergo a PCR test by the end of the second day of entry and be isolated until receiving a negative test. UKHSA said it was trying to find out how many private travel testing labs, which rely on it to control all international arrivals, could test for Omicron.