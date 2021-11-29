International
Clearview AI told to stop data processing in UK after ICO warns of possible fine – TechCrunch
The controversial facial recognition company Clearview AI is facing a possible fine in the UK.
It has also been given an interim notice to stop further processing of UK citizens’ data and to delete any data it already holds as a result of what the Information Commissioner (ICO) Office described as “alleged serious violations” of national data protection law.
The ICO has sought out the technology company – which sells AI-enabled identity matching with law enforcement and other paying customers through a face-recognition platform that has secretly trained it on photos taken from Internet sources ( as social media platforms) – in a joint investigation. with the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC).
The OAIC already, earlier this month, issued an order to Clearview to delete the data after discovering it was violating national laws. So the ICO has been the stalemate of two regulators.
But today it issued the notice of a temporary intent to fine Clearview over milionë 17 million (~ 22.6 million) – citing a number of alleged violations.
Among a number of violations that the ICO suspects – after what it describes as “preliminary investigations with Clearview AI” – are failures to process people’s information fairly or in a way that they expect, in line with the requirements to have a valid legal basis for the processing of personal data. and provide adequate information to those whose data are processed; along with the failure to establish a process to prevent the retention of data indefinitely; a failure to meet the highest standards required for the processing of biometric data – which are considered specific category data according to the European standard (GDPR) that has been transposed into UK law; and also for the application of problematic processes when people object to its processing of information – such as searching for more personal data (“including photographs”) in response to such objections.
Clearview was contacted for comment on the ICO provisional findings.
A spokeswoman sent the statement (below), which is attributed to her London-based lawyer, Kelly Hagedorn (a partner in Jenner & Block London LLP) – who describes the ICO ‘s provisional finding as “factually and legally incorrect”; says Clearview is considering an appeal and “further action”; and claims that the company does not do business in the UK (nor does it currently have any UK customers).
Here is Clearview’s full statement:
“The claims of the ICO Commissioner in the United Kingdom are factually and legally incorrect. The company is considering an appeal and further action. Clearview AI provides publicly available information online to law enforcement agencies. To be clear, Clearview AI does not do business in the UK and has no UK clients at the moment. ”
Whether the ICO pre-sanction will go away and turn into a fine and order to stop processing data against Clearview remains to be seen.
For one thing, the ICO announcement was made weeks before the departure of incumbent Commissioner Elizabeth Denham, who will be replaced by New Zealand Privacy Commissioner John Edwards in January.
So a new broom will be responsible for deciding whether the provisional findings stand in the way of Clearview objections (and possible legal action).
In its statement today, the ICO is careful to point out that Clearview will have the opportunity to make representations – which it says it will consider before a final decision is reached, and which suggests more than may not occur until mid-2022.
Under Denham, it is also apparent that the ICO has significantly reduced the number of interim sentences it has issued in connection with other infringement investigations (such as those for British Airways; and Marriott).
The ICO also colluded with Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica scandal after the tech giant appealed its interim sanction.
And while Facebook agreed to pay the ICO 500,000 fine in full in that case, it did so without accepting any responsibility and also made the ICO agree to sign a non-disclosure agreement on the deal (which has limited what the commissioner can says in public about his correspondence with Facebook). So overall, it ended up as a sweet deal for Facebook – agreed by a seemingly anxious regulator to challenge in court for its decision-making processes.
There is new complexity on the horizon over the implementation of the UK data protection regime as well, now – in that the government is in the process of consulting to make changes to national law that may see ministers reduce the protection they envelop people’s data – such as removing or changing requirements about transparency, fairness and what constitutes a valid legal basis for processing people’s data – as part of an alleged ‘simplification’ of current laws.
So the ICO warning about Clearview “its view to fine” – which it specifies may be “subject to change or no further formal action” – seems more than just a reminder to it. remembering her recent history of applications that do not stand up to her. previous convictions.
Why are you acting at all now if there is a danger that the ministers will move the pillars? Denham may have an eye on reinforcing its heritage as it sets out for new pastures. Either she can hope to try and tie the hands of her followers – and limit DCMS ‘reformist zeal to lower the level of data protection in the UK – or, indeed, a little of all of the above .
In a statement, the outgoing commissioner said: I have great concerns that personal data has been processed in a way that no one in the UK would expect. Therefore, it is right for the ICO to warn people about the extent of this potential breach and the proposed actions they were taking. UK data protection legislation does not prohibit the effective use of technology to fight crime, but to enjoy the public’s trust and confidence in their products, technology providers must ensure that people’s legal protections are respected. ”
Clearview AI Incs services are no longer offered in the UK. However, the evidence we have collected and analyzed suggests that Clearview AI Inc. was and can continue to process significant volumes of information of the peoples of the United Kingdom without their knowledge. “Therefore, we want to reassure the UK public that we are considering these alleged violations and are taking them very seriously,” she added.
Regarding the findings of the investigation itself, the regulator’s press release on its provisional appearance and possible fine provides only tentative conclusions, with the ICO writing that: “Images in the Clearview AI Incs database are likely to include the data of a significant number of people from the UK and may have been collected without the knowledge of the public from publicly available information on the internet, including social media platforms. ”
He adds that he “understands that the service provided by Clearview AI Inc has been used on a free trial basis by a number of UK law enforcement agencies”, and further specified that this test “was discontinued and the services of Clearview AI Inc. are being offered more in the UK ”- without providing any details on when the technology was being used and when its use was banned.
Clearview has also faced regulatory delays elsewhere around the world.
Earlier this year, Canada’s privacy watchdog completed its investigation into the AI firm – finding numerous violations of national law and also ordering it to stop processing citizens’ data.
Clearview dismissed the findings – but also said it no longer offers Canadian law enforcement services.
Update: The company has now sent an additional statement on the ICO’s provisional findings, attributed to CEO Hoan Ton-That, in which he expresses “deep” disappointment at what he claims is a misinterpretation of the technology – and continues to do so. implied that Clearview AI may have been useful in UK law enforcement investigations into child sexual abuse (an area where the UK government is currently spending taxpayer money to spur the development of new detection technologies ).
Here is the Ton-That statement [emphasis his]:
“I grew up in Australia and have long seen the United Kingdom as an important, great country for which I have the deepest respect. I am deeply disappointed that the UK Information Commissioner has misinterpreted my technology and intentions. I created the consistent facial recognition technology, known worldwide. My company and I have acted in the best interest of the UK and its people by helping law enforcement solve horrific crimes against children, the elderly and other victims of unscrupulous acts. It breaks my heart thatClearview AI has not been able to help when it receives urgent requests from UK law enforcement agencies seeking to use this technology to investigate cases of serious child sexual abuse in the UK. We only collect public data from the open internet and comply with all privacy and law standards. I’m disappointed by the misinterpretation of Clearview AI technology in society. “I would welcome the opportunity to engage in conversations with leaders and lawmakers so that the true value of this technology, which has proven so essential to law enforcement, continues to make communities safer.”
