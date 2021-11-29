Scotland finds 6 cases of Omicron, but no sign that its spread is stable.





Officials in Scotland confirmed on Monday that six cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus had been registered in the country and that some of those infected had not traveled recently, suggesting there was transmission in the community. But they said there was no evidence that the broadcast was stable or widespread. All the infected individuals are in isolation and none have been hospitalized, said the first Scottish minister, Nicola Sturgeon, who described the emergence of the highly mutated Omicron variant as the most challenging development of the pandemic for quite some time. At an emergency press conference, Ms Sturgeon said she had asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to convene a meeting of Britain’s top emergency committee, insisting the moment required national collective vigilance.

In a joint letter to Mr Johnson, she and the first Welsh minister called for tougher rules for travelers entering the UK: We must work collectively and effectively as four nations to take all reasonable steps to control the entry of the virus into the country and then to limit its spread.

Four cases have been identified in the Lanarkshire area and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, officials said. Health officials had not yet determined whether the variant had arrived in Scotland from abroad. The country’s health agency and local health care teams are tracking contacts to determine the origin of cases, as well as to identify persons who may have been exposed. Ms Sturgeon said there was still no evidence that any of the six confirmed cases in Scotland were related to the United Nations climate summit, which took place in Glasgow this month. If that were the case, she said, I think our oversight efforts could point to more cases. However, Ms. Sturgeon said the event, which attracted participants from all over the world, was not excluded as the source of the variant in Scotland. The first minister urged the public to use this as an opportunity to increase compliance with all restrictions in the country. She added that further restrictions on regional trips on Christmas Eve were not planned, but warned that could change.

I still hope, I really hope fervently, to spend a normal Christmas with my family, she said. Can I say this with 100 percent certainty? No, but this is what I hope for and this is what I think we should all hope for.

