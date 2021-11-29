Volumes jump at the counter of Coromandel International Ltd.





Coromandel International Ltd witnessed a volume of 1.18 lakh shares up to 10:51 STI on BSE, an increase of 8.86 times above the two-week average daily volume of 13356 shares Poly Medicare Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd, EIH Ltd are among the other stocks seeing an increase in volumes on BSE today, November 29, 2021. Coromandel International Ltd witnessed a volume of 1.18 lakh shares at 10:51 STI on the BSE, an increase of 8.86 times above the two-week average daily volume of 13,356 shares. The stock fell 0.69% to Rs 747.00. The volumes were 11039 shares in the last session. Poly Medicare Ltd increased its volume of 38,516 shares by 10:51 STIs on BSE, an increase of 7.14 times above the two-week average daily volume of 5391 shares. The stock rose 8.73% to Rs 1,065.00. The volumes were 12,000 shares in the last session. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed a volume of 39931 shares as of 10:51 IST on BSE, an increase of 3.03 times above the two-week average daily volume of 13185 shares. The stock rose 2.61% to Rs.3,115.45. The volumes were 16,220 shares in the last session. Inox Leisure Ltd recorded a volume of 1.15 lakh shares from 10:51 IST on BSE, an increase of 2.69 times above the two-week average daily volume of 42979 shares. The stock lost 5.25% to Rs 358.05. Volumes were 72556 shares in the last session. EIH Ltd recorded a volume of 1.38 lakh shares with 10:51 IST in BSE, an increase of 2.45 times above the two-week average daily volume of 56334 shares. The stock fell 6.68% to 118.80 Rs. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session. Powered by Capital Market – Live News (This story was not edited by Business Standard staff and was automatically created from a shared source.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/news-cm/volumes-jump-at-coromandel-international-ltd-counter-121112900353_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

