International students contribute to the grand opening of community service stores





Students at the UMKCs Institute of Applied Languages ​​(ALI) soiled their hands as part of their day of service. Despite obstacles in the past from the closure of the global pandemic, two groups of students volunteered in early November in ReStore and Habitat for Humanity locations in Lenexa, KS and Martin City, MO. There are about 30 of us and everyone was excited about working in the community, said volunteer student Khaled Alduai. Americans are very friendly. ALI students are international and local students who are learning English as a Second Language (ESL). After their time at ALI, many students move to other academic departments at UMKC. The service day gave them the opportunity to practice communication in a work environment while also connecting with the community. The sounds of relocation and uplift echoed across a large warehouse as volunteers and staff mingled quickly in preparation for the grand opening that would take place the next day. Student volunteers and staff piled up giant shelves with merchandise ready to be put into local homes and all did their part to make sure the process went smoothly and on time. It is a big store, said volunteer student Aziz Darweesh. I had a chance to practice communication and it is a wonderful experience. Aldui and Darweesh are both from Kuwait and have been looking forward to volunteering since the professors first mentioned a service opportunity. They walked through stocks and merchandise as their classmates finished painting a wall from floor to ceiling. Habitat for Humanity ReStores are home improvement and furniture stores that sell new and used building materials, furniture and appliances. Proceeds from the sales of each store go directly to Habitat for Humanity, which helps build affordable housing. We could not do it without volunteers, said Brook McPhail, manager at ReStore. Everything they do goes into building houses. Everyone at the ReStore made their assessment known and there was high spirits and jokes in the air as the first snow of the year fell outside. UMKC also has one day of service across campus, but many international students miss it due to staying abroad. Community service is an influential way for international students to experience American culture by actively improving their lives in a variety of ways. From left to right: Jasem Alostath, Sarah Alqarni, Lojain Abunasser, Daniela Gajardo Azocar, Munkhjin Erdenebat, Abdulmajeed Almutairi, Melany Mireles Medina and Michael Turner. (Chelsey Butts) It was a wonderful day, said volunteer student Sarah Alqarni. I feel satisfied knowing that someone’s life can be a little better because of what I have done. [email protected]

