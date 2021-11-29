Charleston International Airport sees a huge increase in passengers during Thanksgiving





NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) Charleston International Airport saw a massive increase in passengers during Thanksgiving compared to last year. More than 8,500 passengers boarded a plane at the airport (every day) on Tuesday and Wednesday going on holiday, compared to about 3,700 passengers (every day) in 2020. The trip was heavily impacted in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with many cities still seeing blockages and families canceling Thanksgiving plans to slow the transmission of the virus. But air travel recovered this year. Charleston International Airport reported a massive increase in passengers in the three days after Thanksgiving. More than 6,300 passengers boarded a plane on Black Friday, and more than 17,500 combined passengers boarded a flight between Saturday and Sunday. Here is a division of numbers: DATE 2019 2020 2021 Tuesday 7608 3754 8,505 Wednesday 7121 3752 8,567 Thursday 8246 1545 3915 Friday 8,338 3091 6307 Saturday 4163 3683 8021 Sunday 6198 4542 9575 TOTAL 41674 19,367 44,890

