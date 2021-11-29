The WHO has bypassed two letters of the Greek alphabet to name Omicron





So after a new variant with the clumsy scientific name B.1.1.529 was discovered last week in South Africa, observers could have expected the WHO to name it after the next Greek letter on the list: Nu.

But the health agency bypassed Nu, along with the letter after that – Xi – and instead went straight to Omicron – 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

“Nu is not easily confused with ‘young’ and Xi was not used because it is a common adjective,” the organization explained in an email sent to CNN.

“And WHO best practices for naming new diseases suggest” avoiding offending any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group. “ Although pronounced differently, the Greek letter Xi bears a resemblance to the Chinese surname Xi – as in Chinese leader Xi Jinping – prompting speculation that it may have played a role in the WHO bypassing the name. China has sought to distance itself from the Covid-19 pandemic and has denied allegations that the virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Scientific names for diseases “can be difficult to say and remember, and are prone to misreport.” The WHO said in May. “As a result, people often use call variants from places where they are detected, which is stigmatizing and discriminatory.” To avoid these stigmas, the WHO has avoided linking viruses to specific regions of the world. Some believe that the use of the terms “Wuhan virus” and “Chinese virus” to describe Covid-19 has led to the persecution of people of Asian descent. asset its website, The WHO said best practices for naming new human diseases have been identified, “with the aim of minimizing the unnecessary negative impact of disease names on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare”. So this latest variant of the coronavirus was called Omicron. And if newer variants come out, there are nine more letters in the Greek alphabet. The other is Pi.

