



One small thing you are no doubt very aware of is how as a senior adviser to the President of the United States, Jared Kushner was extremely bad at his job. That prolonged government closure on the wall? Kushner’s fault. The Middle East peace plan described as the Monty Python outline of Israeli-Palestinian peace initiatives? He was our son again. Disconnecting medical professionals from reacting to the government pandemic and canceling the nationwide test because the virus was mainly affecting democratic states? Everywhere you look, you find a Who. There was one thing Ivanka Trumphusband it was well in, however, and was cozy to the authoritarians and justifying their horrific human rights abuses. In particular, Kushner was a big fan of the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom the son-in-law of the then presidents reportedly sent messages regularly via WhatsApp and loudly defended even though US intelligence agencies defined the boy had approved the assassination of Saudi dissident (and American resident) Jamal Khashoggi. (Kushner, according to of New York Times, promote Donald Trump to stand next to the prince and argue that the whole horrific bone saw murder would end soon.) And now, it looks like the loyalty Boy Prince of New Jersey will be rewarded! For her Times: In a movement that has raised eyebrows among diplomats, investors and ethics overseers, Mr. Kushner is trying to raise money from the Persian Gulf states for a new investment firm he has founded. Qatar, whose leaders saw Mr Kushner as an opponent in the administration, refused to invest in his firm, said a person familiar with those conversations. Thus did the principal funds of the sovereign wealth of the Emirates; The rulers of the Emirates saw Mr. Kushner as an ally, but questioned his business history, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions. But the Saudis are more interested, according to four people briefed on their ongoing negotiations. The kingdoms’ $ 450 billion Public Investment Fund is negotiating with Mr. Kushner about what could be a significant investment in his new firm, two of those people said. According to a person familiar with the firms’ plans, Mr. Kushner hopes to raise billions of dollars early next year. Is not it special! Nothing to say, thank you for going after us after we brutally killed that guy, like a big nice check for dark sound investment funds! And, to be fair to Kushi, he really did succeed in this possible deal with extremely sketchy sound. In the first three months after Mr. Trump took office, Mr. Kushner flexed protocol to orchestrate a private meal with the president at the White House for Prince Mohammed, a format usually reserved for heads of state, although the prince had not yet been appointed successor. of the throne occupied by his father, King Salman. That spring, just a few months later, Mr. Kushner successfully pushed his father-in-law to make his first international trip to a summit in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, where the president was photographed participating in a traditional sword jump. At the same time, Mr. Kushner personally helped negotiate a 10-year deal for Saudi Arabia to buy more than $ 110 billion in US weapons. Prince Mohammed was appointed crown prince that June. After Khashoggi’s assassination, Mr. Kushner defended Prince Mohammed inside the White House, despite intelligence reports showing his involvement in the plot to execute the journalist. In a move widely interpreted as an attempt to protect the prince, Mr. Trump kept those classified reports throughout his term. They were unveiled this year by President [Joe] Biden, who has called Saudi Arabia a pariah and adopted a much colder approach to the kingdom than its predecessor.

