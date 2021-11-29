Pentagon to build US bases in Guam, Australia to meet China challenge





The moves were prompted by the global review of the Department of Defense stance, which President Joe Biden ordered Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to take immediately after taking office in February. Austin began the global behavior review in March. The review is classified, but a senior defense official provided some details about the review findings.

The Indo-Pacific region was a major focus, due to Secretary Austin’s emphasis on “China as the rhythm challenge” for the Department, the senior defense official said.

The Biden administration has made foreign policy a top priority against China as tensions rise with Beijing, particularly over the Taiwan issue, and senior Pentagon officials have publicly expressed alarm about China’s efforts to improve and modernize its military. Last month Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said China had successfully tested a hypersonic missile at what was “very close” to a Sputnik moment.

To counter China, the review directs the Department to upgrade “infrastructure in Guam and Australia” and prioritize “military construction across the Pacific Islands,” the official said, and to “seek greater regional access to activities.” of military partnership “.

The Global Positioning Review also directs the Department to focus more on the Indo-Pacific region by “reducing” the number of troops and equipment in other parts of the world, “to enable improved combat readiness and increased activity” in the Indo-Pacific region. The Pacific. said the official. For Russia, the Department declined to provide specific information on how the review of global behavior is leading the U.S. military to prepare to counter threats from Moscow. Overall, one of the goals of the review is to “restore preparedness standards” so that the U.S. military is “agile and responsive to crises when they occur,” the official said. The U.S. military is working to “restore readiness” in Eastern Europe “with the aim of strengthening a credible military deterrent to Russia and the specific demands of that region,” the official said when pressed on the issue, but they will not enter in more detail how the US military is preparing to oppose Russia. In the Middle East, the review directed the Department to “continue to support the campaign to defeat ISIS”, with the current US military presence in Iraq and Syria, and to continue working to build “partner force capacity”. in those places. But overall, the review directs Austin to “conduct additional analysis on the requirements of a stable residence in the Middle East,” the official said. Afghanistan was not formally involved in reviewing the global stance because there is a “special process” led by the National Security Council that is “reviewing the way forward for the US presence there,” the official said. The review also does not include “functional capabilities” such as nuclear, space and cyber capabilities because they are being addressed in other Department-specific reviews, the official said.

CNN’s Barbara Starr contributed to the report.

