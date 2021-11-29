Southern California Ontario International Airport Authority Gets Strong Financial Outlook From Powerful Pandemic Recovery





“The perspective review reflects our view on (Ontario The latest positive trends of the expansion of the International Airport that have exceeded the updated estimates of the recovery of the activity of S&P Global Ratings, in July, August and September 2021 monthly plans at 97%, 92% and 97% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively, “the credit rating agency said in its risk analysis.

In addition to turning Ontario International into a passenger volume close to the pandemic, S&P Global noted the airport’s access to federal incentive grants, cargo-attractiveness, and strong management and governance, backed by the region’s economic base, for a positive outlook and A-minus credit rating. “The S&P outlook is welcome news for the ONT on the eve of the fifth anniversary of our return to local control,” he said. Alan D. Wapner, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of OIAA and Mayor pro City of Ontario. “We have been working aggressively since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain the airport and our facilities while modernizing our cargo facilities in anticipation of a full return to normal operation in 2022. “Airlines are showing their confidence in our airport with the resumption of flights and the creation of new routes, increasing the number of non-stop destinations from Ontario International in the last 25 months,” Wapner said. The recovery of passenger traffic in the ONT has transcended national trends, S&P Global explained in its analysis: “In the strong recovery of the ONT in the demand for air travel., which we expect to be stable. Our overall financial risk profile is unchanged and strong.” S&P Global Ratings is a leading provider of credit ratings with over 1 million outstanding credit ratings to government, corporations, the financial sector and structured financial entities and securities. circle Ontario International Airport

Ontario The International Airport (ONT) is the airport with the fastest growth in it United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent pilots. Located in the Inner Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with non-stop air services at 21 major airports in the US, Mexico, central America AND Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There are an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine airlines. More information is available atwww.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Tweet, and Instagram circle Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

OIAA was formed in August 2012 with an agreement on joint powers between City of Ontario and County i San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of the ONT for the benefit of Southern California economy and residents of the four-county airport watershed. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Mayor of Riverside Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County OVERSEER Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executives Julia Gouw (Commissioner). OIAA media contacts: Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected] SOURCE Ontario International Airport

