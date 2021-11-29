The Israeli Prime Minister urges the world powers to resist the ‘blackmail’ of Iran





Posted: 29 November 2021

Updated: 29 November 2021

JERUSALEM (AP) The Israeli prime minister on Monday called on world powers not to give in to Iran’s nuclear blackmail as negotiations began in Vienna. Naftali Bennett said in a video statement handed to representatives of countries opening negotiations with Iran that Tehran seeks to end sanctions in exchange for almost nothing and keep its nuclear program intact while receiving hundreds of billions of dollars after being removed. sanctions. The video was provided by the Associated Press. Negotiators from Iran and world powers were meeting in Vienna on Monday to resume talks aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. Iran has increased uranium enrichment since the United States withdrew from the historic nuclear deal between world powers and Iran in 2018. Israel has vehemently opposed the deal, and Israeli officials now say Tehran is closer than ever to developing nuclear weapons, something it will not respect. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is visiting London and Paris this week to discuss Iran with British and French officials. Defense Secretary Benny Gantz will travel to Washington this week with the same goal. Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. She has blamed the Trump administration’s decision to pull out of it and reinstate crippling sanctions for breaking the deal. Israel is widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed country in the Middle East, although it maintains a policy of uncertainty about its program.

