All vaccinated adults should get a booster vaccine Covid-19 because of the Omicron variant, says CDC





It’s a slight but significant change in the wording of the guidelines issued earlier this month, when the CDC approved an expanded emergency use authorization for boosters by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Today, the CDC is strengthening its recommendation for booster doses for individuals 18 years of age and older,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“The recent emergence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, stimulants and preventive efforts needed to protect against COVID-19,” she added.

“Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently reviewing the effectiveness of the vaccine in relation to this variant. I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who have not yet been vaccinated. “Vaccinate as soon as possible and also vaccinate children and adolescents in their families, because strong immunity is likely to prevent serious illness.”

Earlier, the CDC said people should get a booster if they are 50 years old or older, or 18 years old and living in long-term care. Alternatively, he advised that every 18 year old and above can get a booster. Now the word “should” applies to anyone 18 years and older. It will take several weeks of testing to know for sure if the Omicron variant is more transmissible than Delta and if it avoids the protection offered by natural infection or vaccines. Scientists will also seek to see if it causes more serious illness or avoids the effects of treatments. Meanwhile, the CDC will see Omicron appear in the US. This requires an additional testing step as the tests used to diagnose Covid-19 will not tell people which variant they are infected with. “I also want to encourage people to take a COVID-19 test if they are sick. Increasing the test will help us identify Omicron quickly,” Walensky said. “And finally, to stop the spread of COVID-19 we need to pursue prevention strategies that we know work,” she added. These include vaccination, wearing masks, improving indoor ventilation, and keeping your distance from others, especially if they are not vaccinated.

