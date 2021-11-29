Surfaces of the Omicron variant in the middle of an airline travel return





For months, air travel has been steadily recovering and Sunday was the busiest day of travel at US airports since February 2020. But the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to disrupt the industry recovery, as the Delta variant did this summer. . Several countries, including the United States, have banned visitors from South Africa and a handful of neighboring countries. Japan, Morocco and Israel have banned all foreign visitors coming, while the Philippines has banned visitors from South Africa and some European countries. The tightening of restrictions has drawn criticism from the travel sector. In a statement last week, Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association, a global trade association, called for safer alternatives to border closures and quarantine. Over the weekend, the U.S. Travel Association asked the Biden administration to reconsider its ban. Covid variants are troubling, but closed borders have not hampered their presence in the United States, while vaccinations have proved extremely stable, said in a statement Tori Emerson Barnes, executive vice president for public affairs and politics. With a vaccine and testing requirement set to enter the US, we continue to believe that assessing an individual’s risk and health status is the best way to welcome qualified global travelers to the United States.

For American airlines, the return on international travel has been slower than that for travel within the United States. But President Bidens’s decision to ease long restrictions on foreign travelers this month promised to stimulate that recovery. It is not yet clear whether or how the Omicron variant will affect travel demand, but if travel bans increase and concerns about the variant continue to spread, hopes for an accelerated international return may be dashed again. Only two US carriers, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, fly out of South Africa. Both have said they are not yet planning to adjust their schedules in response to the administration ban, which went into effect on Monday and does not apply to U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. Delta operates three weekly flights between Atlanta and Johannesburg. United operates five flights a week between Newark and Johannesburg and has not changed its plans to resume flights between Newark and Cape Town on Wednesday. No major US airline has reported any substantial changes in procedures due to the variant. And all passengers flying to the United States must provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test, with non-citizens also required to be fully vaccinated. Within the United States, air travel has almost recovered, even with many businesses still wary of sending employees on business trips. According to the Transportation Security Administration, the number of people checked at airport security checkpoints over the past week dropped by only 12 percent from the same week in 2019. The industry easily withstood the shock of passengers during the holiday week, avoiding interruptions that lasted for days on several airlines in recent months. In the seven days that ended Sunday, there were less than 600 cancellations, accounting for less than 0.5 percent of all scheduled domestic flights, according to FlightAware, an aviation data provider.

