Canada’s first Omicron cases landed at Montreals Trudeau International Airport

The two passengers who have been identified as the first cases in Canada of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 first entered the country via Montreal-Trudeau International Airport before continuing on to Ottawa, the Ontario chief physician confirmed on Monday.

Dr. Kieran Moore initially said Sunday that the province had uncovered the first two cases of the new variant of the disturbance to two individuals in Ottawa who had recently traveled from Nigeria.

The Ontarios chief medical officer added in an update to reporters Monday morning that those individuals first landed in Montreal and were tested there, with positive results passed to the province by the Quebec public health agency.

They then traveled to Ottawa, Moore said.

Read more: Omicron in Ottawa Travelers from 8 countries sought isolation

Ottawa Public Health is now conducting contact tracking to see if anyone else has contracted the virus in relation to the two original cases.

Moore said Monday that the province was looking at four more cases, two more in Ottawa and two in Hamilton as possible cases of the Omicron variant.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s health medical officer, confirmed Monday that those extra cases are the Omicron variant, bringing the local total to four cases, all of which are travel-related.

The two Hamilton residents had recently returned from South Africa, the region’s health unit said in a statement Monday afternoon.

















The Omicron variant was discovered in Canada





The Omicron variant was discovered in Canada



I would not be surprised if we found more in Ontario, Moore said.

Quebec also confirmed a case of the Omicron variant during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda said the Quebec case also involved a person who had traveled from Nigeria, but he would not confirm whether he was related to the Ottawa cases. Like Moore, Arruda said he thinks there are likely to be other cases of the variant in Canada, given that experts believe Omicron is likely to circulate in some countries for weeks.

Read more: The Omicron COVID-19 variant poses a very high global risk, warns the WHO

On Saturday, OPH issued a rare public statement advising on a possible exposure to COVID-19 during a trip on November 24 between Montreal Airport and the Ottawa Barrhaven neighborhood.

That trip may have seen the driver of the vehicle exposed to COVID-19.

Global News asked OPH if this incident is related to confirmed cases of the Omicron variant but the health unit said it could not provide further details.

“To protect privacy and personal health information, Ottawa Public Health is unable to disclose additional information regarding exposure,” a spokesman said in a brief statement.

While there are two cases of the confirmed variant in recent passengers, the travel splitting incident involved only one passenger which turned out to be positive, according to the initial OPH statement.

An OPH spokesman said Monday that the health unit has not yet heard from the rideshare driver.

With files from The Canadian Press

















What we know about the Omicron variant





What we know about the Omicron variant


