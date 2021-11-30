Jordans Joramco sees acceleration of expansion

Jordan-based Joramco MRO has been close to doubling profits in just over four years since Dubai DAE Engineering took a majority stake and now it appears to be expanding to its base in Amman as well as further.

“We remained profitable through Covid, even though volumes were declining,” said recently appointed CEO Fraser Currie. AIN. “We are ready to post our highest revenue figures in the history of the company. “We have been aiming for continued growth in 2022. This should make us more than double our revenue from the time we first received it at the end of 2017. It is a very healthy business.”

Joramco’s engineering maintenance service revenue for 2017 totaled $ 47.7 million, according to DAE, whose core business as a landlord of a fleet of 425 aircraft guarantees a pipeline over which Joramco can pull.

“We need more hangars,” Currie said. “We need two new hangars with a wide body, capable of getting a wide body and three narrow bodies. We are looking to expand up to eight lines. Land is available. It is just a case of negotiating rents and building hangars.

Former Joramco CEO Jeff Wilkinson has won promotion to a group role as CEO of DAE Engineering in Dubai, where Currie hinted that future expansion could happen as well.

“Now is an opportunity to see the best kind of hangar and get the green light to link it to the strategy for further foundations as well,” he said. “Queen Alia is the obvious growth opportunity for Joramco, while DAE Engineering is looking at a much broader strategy.”

Joramco operates under the group engineering division. Owned by 80 percent by DAE and 20 percent by Royal Jordanian Airlines, it maintains its base at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, where it operates a facility of over 100,000 m2. Both shareholders use Joramco for aircraft maintenance, leaseback and demolition.

Its workforce of over 1000 people gives it a capacity of over one million working hours per year, allowing it to provide airline clients in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa and CIS countries with services that vary from interior, composite and CIS premises. paint for aircraft.

“We are limited only by our success at the moment,” Currie said. “We have one of the highest capacities in the near and far region: 17 heavy maintenance lines is not insurmountable.

“At our peak, we had 60 aircraft under our control in Queen Alia,” he added. “It has now dropped to 50 because we are starting to see aircraft returning to operation, with the largest carriers parked with us. The broad-body market is returning very strongly.”

Currie called Joramco primarily a Boeing and Airbus MRO, covering the Boeing 737, 787 and 777 aircraft families, the Airbus A320, A330 and A340 families, and the Embraer E175 and E190 families. Regulatory approvals from more than 25 aviation authorities include EASA, FAA, CARC of Jordan and GCAA of the UAE.

“The approval space was very useful for us,” Currie added. “Of course, when we compare it to our peers published within the MRO market, the independent advisors suggest that we did better than most during the pandemic. We are certainly accelerating the exit from the pandemic faster than any of our peers at the moment, and that is because of the scope of approvals … We are the largest independent MRO in the Middle East. ”

Joramco has managed to attract several big names, including Lufthansa, Ryanair and Flydubai, for which it is managing the entry into service of the Boeing 737 Max. Currie said Joramco’s geographical position has turned out to be excellent for Europe and nearby Asia, as transporter planes from several points on the compass came to work as he spoke.

“Sitting in the center of the Middle East, we are getting a lot of carriers in the country, and then we have a few Indian planes in the facility at the moment and an equal number of European carriers,” he explained. “Like any set of pillars on which our business stands, we are quite diverse [with] wide-bodied, narrow types, client location. We have a very balanced portfolio. ”