Iran’s nuclear talks resume in Vienna as participants lay their lines in the sand





The storm of public messages was interrupted by a report from Israel suggesting that Iran was preparing to enrich uranium to the level needed to produce a nuclear weapon. Two Israeli officials confirmed to CNN the news, first reported by Axios, that Israel had shared intelligence with US officials in recent weeks suggesting that Iran was preparing to enrich uranium to 90%.

These reports follow Iran’s announcement last week of its steady march towards larger uranium enrichment reserves, some of them dictated by a law passed by the Iranian parliament last year that ordered the resumption of uranium enrichment to ‘put pressure on US to ease sanctions.

Coming out of the first round of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the agreement is officially known, European Union Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora told reporters that something needed to change, both for the sake of nuclear security and for the sake of of people. of Iran.

“We have made a balance of the difficult circumstances of the JCPOA,” Mora said. “In recent months, Iran’s nuclear program has advanced. And at the same time, the United States is imposing the same sanctions. No one, nothing has changed with the previous administration,” he noted. “And this situation points in the direction we need to bring the JCPOA back to life – both for nuclear commitments and for the good of the Iranian people.” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran was ready to go on the right track to reach an agreement “if the other side shows the same will”. “The government has shown its will and seriousness by sending a quality team known to all,” Khatibzadeh told a news conference in Tehran. “If the other side shows the same will, we will be on the right track to reach an agreement.” The two Israeli officials told CNN that Israel had shared information about Iran’s activities with the US in the weeks leading up to Monday’s resumption of talks, which had stalled after six rounds of negotiations for nearly six months. The European Union, France, Germany, China and Russia are meeting directly with the Iranians, with no US in the room. U.S. diplomats are participating indirectly, then meeting with allies to find out what was discussed and to weigh in with their positions. It is unclear whether the new Israeli report will complicate matters. Israeli intelligence suggests that Iran is taking technical steps that would allow it to enrich uranium to 90% purity. Iran has openly pursued efforts to increase its enriched uranium reserves. In a notable bid to gain influence in Vienna, Iran announced on Friday that it had increased its stock of 20% enriched uranium, just days after announcing that its stock of 60% enriched uranium had risen to 66 pounds ( 30 kilograms). According to the Arms Control Association, enriching uranium to 20% “accounts for about 90 percent of the work required for weapons-scale enrichment.” Iran’s uranium enrichment was limited by the nuclear deal, from which then-President Donald Trump withdrew the US in May 2018. Now, as Iran’s reserves grow, the Weapons Control Association says the timing of Iran’s explosion – the time it would take to produce enough enriched uranium for a bomb – decreases. The association estimates that the current time of Iran’s explosion is likely to be about a month, out of 12 months when the nuclear deal was fully implemented. But it is not clear that Iran has the other infrastructure needed to build a bomb, and Iran has also repeatedly said it is not intending to build a nuclear weapon. ‘Provocative act’ State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter would not comment directly on the reports, but said Monday that enriching to 90% purity would be a “provocative act.” “We have made it clear that Iran’s continued nuclear escalation is unconstructive,” she told reporters. “They are also inconsistent work with what is said in the intention to return to mutual compliance with the JCPOA.” “They will not offer Iran any negotiating leverage as we return to talks,” Porter said. The White House declined to comment on the matter. “We will not comment on intelligence issues. But it is no secret that the former administration ‘s decision to abandon the JCPOA led to a dramatic and unprecedented acceleration of Iran’ s nuclear program. This includes advanced enrichment activities, as confirmed. finally again “from the International Atomic Energy Agency, said a senior administration official. Sending an administration official to Vienna this week, the Biden administration fulfilled its promise to continue engaging in diplomacy as an effort to salvage the deal with Iran. Leading to the talks, the US also said it was “prepared to use other options” if negotiations fail. ‘Nuclear blackmail’ Meanwhile, as nuclear talks resumed with Iran, Israel aimed its diplomatic power at the prospect of a possible interim deal with Tehran that would see the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a partial freeze on Iran’s nuclear program. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a video message sent in English, said the United States and its partners should not give in to what he called “Iran’s nuclear blackmail.” “Despite Iran’s violations and undermining of nuclear inspections, Iran will reach the negotiating table in Vienna, and there are those who think they deserve to have their sanctions lifted and hundreds of billions of dollars poured into their rotten regime. “Iran deserves no reward, no bargaining agreement and no easing of sanctions in exchange for their brutality.” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, on a visit to Britain and France, two countries participating in the Vienna talks, echoed this message in London. A day before the talks began, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister and chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, unveiled Iran’s message in a Financial Times op-ed . Their first goal: “to gain a complete, guaranteed and verifiable lifting of sanctions imposed on the Iranian people. Without this,” Bagheri said, “the process will continue indefinitely.”

CNNA Abu Dhabi’s Mostafa Salem and Celine Alkhaldi and Andrew Carey and Amir Tal in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

