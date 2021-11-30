Japan bans foreign visitors for 1 month for fear of Omicron

Japan on Tuesday banned new foreign entries globally for at least a month in a bid to avoid the new Omicron variant of the new coronavirus.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the move, by canceling a three-week easing of travel restrictions, is needed to “avoid the worst-case scenario”.

Moreover, 14 countries and regions, including Britain and Germany, were added to the list of countries from which returned Japanese citizens and foreign residents will be subject to stricter quarantine requirements.

Japan had just eased the ban on new entrants from foreigners on November 8, allowing businessmen, students and participants in its technical internship program to enter provided their host organizations agreed to monitor their activities.

Kishida said the border closure is a “temporary measure until the information about the Omicron variant becomes clear”, adding that “when dealing with an unknown risk, it is better to take any precautions”.

Starting Wednesday, Japan will also lower its daily limit on the number of people coming from 5,000 back to 3,500. Returning Japanese citizens and foreigners will be required to be isolated for two weeks, regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated.

Among the 14 countries and regions covered by the strictest quarantine requirements, travelers who have recently been to Angola will be required to spend the first 10 days of their isolation periods in government-designated facilities.

Nine countries – Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe – are already under the same rule.

Travelers from Britain, Israel, Italy and the Netherlands will have to spend six days at government-designated facilities, while three days will be required from Australia, Austria, Belgium, the Canadian province of Ontario, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France. . , Germany and Hong Kong.

A Foreign Ministry official said Japan’s response to the Omicron variant is the most important among members of the Group of Seven countries.

Kishida, who spoke to reporters after discussing the measures with members of his cabinet, found that a person who arrived from Namibia had tested positive for coronavirus and tests to verify which variant the person was infected with are underway. He said it would take four to five days to get the result.

The man, in his 30s, arrived at Narita Airport on Sunday, according to the health ministry.

Concerns are growing about the Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization from South Africa last week and has since been confirmed in a growing number of countries. However, Japan has not yet discovered a case.

The WHO has described the strain as a “disturbing variant”, warning that it has a large number of mutations that indicate it could be highly transmissible or pose an increased risk of re-infection in people who have previously been infected with the coronavirus.

The Geneva-based UN agency warned its 194 member states on Sunday that the Omicron variant is likely to spread globally and the risk is too great.

While it is unclear whether existing vaccines are effective against the variant, Kishida said the government will continue with its plan to start administering booster vaccines later this week, while asking health experts to provide additional data.

The emergence of the variant comes after Japan has seen a sharp drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases in about a month, and Kishida is aiming to resume economic activity that has been limited by the pandemic.

On Monday, the newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Japan totaled just 82, in stark contrast to many other countries battling growing infections.

But the discovery of the new variant could thwart the Japanese government’s plans to resume the “Go To Travel” program, which aims to support the domestic tourism sector.

