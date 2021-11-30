Barbados will become a republic, replacing the Queen with the current Governor-General

Barbados is poised to sever ties with the British monarchy, but the legacy of its brutal colonial past and the impact of the pandemic on tourism pose challenges for the Caribbean island as it becomes the youngest republic in the world.

Famous for its stunning beaches and love of cricket, Barbados will replace this week the head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, with her current representative, Governor General Sandra Mason.

The ceremonies, which begin Monday evening and run through Tuesday, will include military parades and celebrations as Mrs. Mason is inaugurated as president, with the heir to the British throne Prince Charleslooking.

In a speech to be delivered at the transition ceremony, Prince Charles will focus on continuing ties between the two countries.

“As your constitutional status changes, it was important for me to join you in reaffirming those things that do not change,” he said in part.

“For example, the close and trusting partnership between Barbados and the United Kingdom as vital members of the Commonwealth.”

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley presented Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with a bottle of local rum during their 2019 site visit. ( Reuters: Jane Barlow )

Barbados’ desire to pave their way has been a source of debate among the population of 285,000 during the centuries of British influence, including more than 200 years of slavery until 1834. Barbados finally became independent in 1966.

“As a young girl, when I heard about the Queen, I would be very excited,” said Sharon Bellamy-Thompson, 50, a fishmonger in the capital Bridgetown.

She said she remembered being about eight years old and had seen the monarch on a visit.

“As I grew older, I began to wonder what this Queen really meant to me and my nation. It made no sense,” she said.

“Having a female president from Barbados would be fantastic.”

Colonialism and slavery

For young activists like Firhaana Bulbulia, founder of the Barbados Muslim Association, British colonialism and slavery lie behind the island’s modern inequalities.

“The wealth gap, the ability to own land and even access to credit from banks have a lot to do with the structures built by British rule,” Ms Bulbulia said.

“Current chains [of slavery]they were broken and we no longer wore them, but the mental chains continue to linger in our minds. “

In October, Barbados elected MsMason to become the first president, a year after Prime Minister Mia Mottley declared the country would move “completely” away from its colonial past.

But some Barbadians argue that there are more pressing national issues, including the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exposed excessive reliance on tourism, an industry dependent on British visitors.

Barbados to become a republic The governor-general announces the Caribbean nation’s intention to become a republic, saying “the time has come to leave our colonial past completely behind.” Read more

Unemployment is at around 16 percent, up from 9 percent in recent years, despite a significant increase in government borrowing to finance public sector projects and job creation.

The country has just eased a long COVID-19 curfew, pushing it from 9pm to midnight.

Opposition leader Bishop Joseph Atherley said this week’s celebrations among celebrities will not be largely accessible to ordinary people.

“I just do not think we are doing ourselves a favor and a fair service by having this when people are [advised] “Sit in the comfort of your own home and look at the screen,” said Mr. Atherley.

“Increasing the number of COVID cases, a growing sense of stress and fear, I just do not think is the right time.”

“Stand on our feet”

Some criticism has also focused on Ms. Mottley who invited Prince Charles to be the guest of honor and give him the Order of Freedom of Barbados, the highest national honor.

“The British royal family is a source of exploitation in this region and, yet, they have not offered a formal apology or any kind of repair for past damages,” said Christina Hinds, professor of international relations at the University of the West Indies in Barbados. , tha.

“So I do not see how anyone in the family can be given this award. This is beyond me.”

Driven by Black Lives Matter movements around the world, local activists last year successfully defended the removal of a statue of British Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson that stood in the Square of National Heroes for two centuries.

And the end of the Queen’s reign is seen by some as a necessary step towards financial reparations to address the historical consequences of the use of slaves brought from Africa to work on sugar plantations.

For many Barbados, replacing the Queen is simply coming to terms with how the nation has felt for many years.

“I think it’s a very good thing we’re doing, becoming a republic, because we’ve been independent for 55 years now and it ‘s enough time to stand on our own two feet,” said Derry Bailey, 33, owner of a beach chairs and water. sports rental business.

“I expect things to get better in this system. It makes no sense to be independent and respond to the crown. So I really believe that being a republic is the way to go.”

