International
Barbados will become a republic, replacing the Queen with the current Governor-General
Barbados is poised to sever ties with the British monarchy, but the legacy of its brutal colonial past and the impact of the pandemic on tourism pose challenges for the Caribbean island as it becomes the youngest republic in the world.
Main points:
- Prince Charles will deliver a speech focusing on the ongoing ties between Barbados and the UK
- British rule over Barbados spanned more than 200 years of slavery
- Some say Barbados needs to focus on other priorities
Famous for its stunning beaches and love of cricket, Barbados will replace this week the head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, with her current representative, Governor General Sandra Mason.
The ceremonies, which begin Monday evening and run through Tuesday, will include military parades and celebrations as Mrs. Mason is inaugurated as president, with the heir to the British throne Prince Charleslooking.
In a speech to be delivered at the transition ceremony, Prince Charles will focus on continuing ties between the two countries.
“As your constitutional status changes, it was important for me to join you in reaffirming those things that do not change,” he said in part.
“For example, the close and trusting partnership between Barbados and the United Kingdom as vital members of the Commonwealth.”
Barbados’ desire to pave their way has been a source of debate among the population of 285,000 during the centuries of British influence, including more than 200 years of slavery until 1834. Barbados finally became independent in 1966.
“As a young girl, when I heard about the Queen, I would be very excited,” said Sharon Bellamy-Thompson, 50, a fishmonger in the capital Bridgetown.
She said she remembered being about eight years old and had seen the monarch on a visit.
“Having a female president from Barbados would be fantastic.”
Colonialism and slavery
For young activists like Firhaana Bulbulia, founder of the Barbados Muslim Association, British colonialism and slavery lie behind the island’s modern inequalities.
“The wealth gap, the ability to own land and even access to credit from banks have a lot to do with the structures built by British rule,” Ms Bulbulia said.
In October, Barbados elected MsMason to become the first president, a year after Prime Minister Mia Mottley declared the country would move “completely” away from its colonial past.
But some Barbadians argue that there are more pressing national issues, including the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exposed excessive reliance on tourism, an industry dependent on British visitors.
Unemployment is at around 16 percent, up from 9 percent in recent years, despite a significant increase in government borrowing to finance public sector projects and job creation.
The country has just eased a long COVID-19 curfew, pushing it from 9pm to midnight.
Opposition leader Bishop Joseph Atherley said this week’s celebrations among celebrities will not be largely accessible to ordinary people.
“I just do not think we are doing ourselves a favor and a fair service by having this when people are [advised] “Sit in the comfort of your own home and look at the screen,” said Mr. Atherley.
“Increasing the number of COVID cases, a growing sense of stress and fear, I just do not think is the right time.”
“Stand on our feet”
Some criticism has also focused on Ms. Mottley who invited Prince Charles to be the guest of honor and give him the Order of Freedom of Barbados, the highest national honor.
“The British royal family is a source of exploitation in this region and, yet, they have not offered a formal apology or any kind of repair for past damages,” said Christina Hinds, professor of international relations at the University of the West Indies in Barbados. , tha.
“So I do not see how anyone in the family can be given this award. This is beyond me.”
Driven by Black Lives Matter movements around the world, local activists last year successfully defended the removal of a statue of British Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson that stood in the Square of National Heroes for two centuries.
And the end of the Queen’s reign is seen by some as a necessary step towards financial reparations to address the historical consequences of the use of slaves brought from Africa to work on sugar plantations.
For many Barbados, replacing the Queen is simply coming to terms with how the nation has felt for many years.
“I think it’s a very good thing we’re doing, becoming a republic, because we’ve been independent for 55 years now and it ‘s enough time to stand on our own two feet,” said Derry Bailey, 33, owner of a beach chairs and water. sports rental business.
“I expect things to get better in this system. It makes no sense to be independent and respond to the crown. So I really believe that being a republic is the way to go.”
AFP
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-30/barbados-to-become-republic-replacing-queen-elizabeth/100660552
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]