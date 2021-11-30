ASU’s global security grade was inspired to be an actor for change

Editor’s note:This story is part of a series of profiles of prominent 2021 fall graduates.

After returning from a UN mission in the Central African Republic, Youssef Kchiere began looking for online programs in international security that would help him achieve his career transition goals.



Kchiere found what he was looking for in MA in Global Security (MAGS), an ASU Online program at Arizona State University School of Global Politics and Studies.

I chose ASU MAGS because the curriculum had more of a global dimension than some others, which had a more pronounced focus in the US center, Kchiere said. Moreover, I was impressed by the faculty that I was excited from the perspective of being able to learn not only about theoretical concepts but also about their practical applications.

Currently, an active master in the Moroccan army, Kchiere graduated from the military academy with a degree in physical sciences and technology and then specialized in field artillery.

Kchiere participated in two international deployments, the first with KFOR, the NATO mission in Kosovo, where he worked at a multinational battalion headquarters. The second mission was with the United Nations in the Central African Republic, where he worked as a military observer and later as a special assistant to the deputy commander of the force.

For most of my career, I have worked in field locations and held operational positions, Kchiere said. My duties now include providing pre-deployment training and other courses on peacekeeping operations at the Military Academy for young and senior non-commissioned officers and officers.

Coming from an academic system where English was not one of the major languages, Kchiere discovered that every aspect of the global security program posed new challenges.

From the amount of readings assigned each week, to writing posts and essays on the discussion board, to talking to professors and classmates during working hours, every aspect of this program has pushed me to my limits, Kchiere said.

He attributes much of his success to the support he has received throughout the program.

Fortunately, all the professors, other students, academic advisors and success coaches were so patient, supportive and helpful that, with a tireless work on my part, I was able to overcome these challenges, to be successful and feel like part of a team, Kchiere said.

A professor had a special impact on Kchiere since his first ASU course “War, Conflict and Security” taught by Jeff Kubiak, professor of practice and co-director of the MA program. According to Kchiere, Kubiaks’s enthusiasm was contagious. Kubiak motivated him, in his new educational environment, to make extra efforts in his classrooms.

Meeting with Dr. Kubiak during that first course convinced me that no matter how difficult the program may be, with hard work and effort we can do it, Kchiere said. And, with his help and inspiration, and that of the other wonderful faculty I have had the opportunity to work with, I now look forward to my graduation.

One of the favorite aspects of the Kchieres program was the office hours, which gave him the opportunity to connect with other professors and students, something he may miss when you are not taking courses on campus.

This is especially true with the MA in Global Security, where many of the students live not only in different parts of the US but also in other countries.

It was great to meet people from all over the world who share the same interests and to be able to discuss a common topic, Kchiere said. It was interesting for me, as I am from a different background from most students, to challenge my ideas and ask about their validity.

The main purpose of the working hours, according to Kchiere, was to create a space for the exchange of knowledge from different perspectives, where tolerance and acceptance of other perspectives are taught and practiced.

As he approaches graduation this December, Kchiere has reflected on why he entered the program for the first time. He aspires to be an actor for change. He wants to be part of conflict resolution and the start of peace. He wants to help refugees and develop programs to ensure access to basic human rights.

Once I graduate, my goal is to secure meaningful work with an organization engaged in such matters.

Contributions by Celina Daniel