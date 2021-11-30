



An FDA spokesman declined to comment on the CDC’s new recommendation. The agency expanded its emergency use powers for the U.S. Covid-19 vaccine on Nov. 19 to allow boosters for all adults, but FDA and CDC advisers chose to say young, healthy adults “can” get a amplifier in recognizing the scant evidence needed in that population. Approximately 47 million adults have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19, a population that Walensky urged to be vaccinated as soon as possible. It also forced teens and children who have not yet received a stroke to receive one. Strong immunity is likely to prevent serious illness, Walensky said. Céline Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and former adviser to Covid-19 on the Biden transition, who previously questioned the need for booster vaccines in all adults, told POLITICO that the CDC’s reinforced recommendation is guaranteed . As we learn more about Omicron and try to figure out if he can avoid our current vaccines, giving boosters will buy us some time and provide us with extra protection until we figure out if we need to develop second-generation vaccines. , said Gounder. Paul Offit, professor of pediatrics at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital and a member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee, signed into an op-ed Monday morning advocating a renewed push to reach the unvaccinated, both at home and abroad, rather than fostering incentives for all. Rather, the potential need for a booster injection targeting a potentially vaccine-resistant variant is one reason to curb a booster targeting the original variant, he wrote with two former FDA officials Marion Gruber and Philip Krause, who left the agency this fall. partly for the frustration with the Biden administrations’ reinforcing plan, which they thought was premature. Offit told POLITICO on Monday evening, his position still stands “if the CDC has no data we have not heard of yet”. Walensky also called on Americans who are ill to seek a Covid-19 test to ensure the U.S. quickly identifies Omicron cases. Covid is now circulating among the cold and flu viruses in the northern hemisphere and some of the symptoms of all three diseases overlap, making it important to detect the new coronavirus before a sick person resumes daily activities in public.

