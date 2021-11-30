The London lawyer questions the inaction of the police after a Muslim was attacked in the parking lot

A lawyer in London, Ont., Is wondering why no charges have been filed against a man who allegedly tried to pull a 75-year-old man out of his car during a road rage incident that escalated into racist language. in a parking lot over the weekend.

Lawyer Nawaz Tahir said his father, sister and brother-in-law were in the Costco car park on Wellington Road South, waiting to enter a parking lot when they unknowingly blocked another driver who was trying to leave.

“He did not like that,” Tahir told CBC News. “He got out of his car, started shouting at my father and brother-in-law, came to the passenger side, where my father was, and started punching the front door window, then tried to break the eraser of “and then opened the passenger side door and grabbed my father, at which time several passers-by and Costco employees intervened.”

Passers-by and employees were able to escalate the situation, although the “verbal harassment” continued. The man said “Return to your country” several times, Rubina Tahir, who was in the car, told CBC News. Witnesses and passersby told the man “They have a right to be here,” and police were finally called.

“That statement, told to anyone, is never okay. It is shocking to hear. What does it achieve? Nothing,” said Rubina Tahir.

The man eventually left, but witnesses stripped him of his license plate number and vehicle information. London police say the investigation is “active and ongoing”.

“We take incidents like these seriously and can confirm that officers continue to look into the matter,” a police spokesman told CBC News.

But Tahir says the family was told on Sunday that no charges would be filed against the man. Rubina Tahir called the incident horrific.

“It was really scary. I was worried about my dad and the passers-by,” she said. “I am very proud of my city, I believe in the community, we do great things in the city of London and I was very surprised that this happened.”

The family is in disbelief, she added. “My father is very proud to be Canadian. He came to this country, we have created many memories here. It hits you like a ton of bricks when you hear someone say that.”

Tahir’s 75-year-old father is from Pakistan. He arrived in Canada in the early 1970s and worked as a machinist. The incident is particularly appalling in light of the June 6 attack on a Muslim family in London. Police have said the Afzaal family was targeted because of their trust.

“We have asked people to be vigilant and help spread situations like this, and this is exactly what happened. It was really critical and very important given the anger and poison coming from this man,” Tahir said. , adding that the June 6 attack on a London Muslim family is fresh in the mind of him and his family.

What a terrible thing to happen to your Nawaz family. I hope your father recovers and gets justice for this attack. It underscores the urgency of #FamilyLondon Act. We need greater responsibility for reporting and investigating hate crimes @nccm #LdnOnt #onpoli https://t.co/6dwGyYvEtk –@PeggySattlerNDP

“It is difficult to say whether this was a road rage incident that turned racial, or a racial incident from the beginning. We do not know what was on this person ‘s mind,” Tahir said.

Just last week, Tahir was in Toronto, talking to provincial politicians about the importance of passing the Our Family Act in London, which was drafted after the June 6 attack. Among other things, the act would establish a Hate Crimes Responsibility Unit in the province.

“Many Muslims in this province experience hate-motivated attacks and then go to report it, and the charges are dropped, or the charges are never raised, and this ends up being a real barrier to reporting. People are discouraged from reporting. , they think ‘What is the purpose?’ if there is no official response from the police “, said the PKD MP, Peggy Sattler.

Sattler said she was shocked, but not completely surprised by the incident involving Tahiri’s father.

“We need to have some systematic changes to deal with these systemic issues and the issue of reporting hate crimes is a systemic issue,” she said.

No charges filed yet

Tahiri is frustrated because police told him they would not file charges against the aggressor because his father got out of the car with his fists raised.

“They said that because my father got out of the vehicle and gestured to the man, doing so denies the charge of assault, that then it is a consensual brawl. This is the issue I will deal with the police,” Tahir said.

“In any civilized society, you should not get into someone’s car and catch it. It is wrong, it is an attack and we should send a message to people that you should be responsible.”

Rubina Tahir said she was disappointed that the accusations of assault were not raised immediately.

“That should not happen anymore,” she said. “The way we do this is by holding the person responsible for the things that have been done. We need to do better as a community.”

Mayor ‘disgusted’ by the incident

His father is physically well, Tahir said. “We always like to think of our fathers as strong boys, but he is growing up there in terms of age and mobility. He walks lame, he expects a double knee replacement, he is a heart patient.

London Mayor Ed Holder has spoken to Tahiri about the incident and said the incident is “shameful”.

“Am I disgusted by this behavior? Of course I am. Who do they think these idiots are?” said Holder.

“You know, you try to find some light in tragedy and stupidity, and Nawaz agrees, the fact that passers-by immediately came to the aid of his father is a positive,” Holder said. “Telling them to go home? They’re at home. They’re in London.”

It is important that police investigate the incident and take it seriously, he added. “When these kinds of hate-related activities happen, the police jump on it.”

Like someone who attends the same Costco place in #LdnOnt, I feel really scared – especially since the attacker was told by the police that he left with this and. So he will continue to go to Costco and continue to attack people of color #Kanada # racism https://t.co/aSOBTWAcHB –@SaraKhorshid

Tahir plans to call London police on Monday for answers.

“We know that prosecuting hate crimes in Canada is difficult at best. For me, I want responsibility for the attack,” he said. “Some people need to take a deep breath. Why a parking dispute turned up in ‘Back to your place? Why did you get up to the point of physical contact?’