International ceramics graduate ASU turns the dream into reality

Hayley Steiner has already set up a business and is now laying the groundwork for another company.

I have so many business ideas already thought out, said Steiner, who is graduating this fall with a master’s degree in digital culture from the School of Arts, Media and Engineering.



I have actually already set up a company so far called Protein Laboratory, which is a company that only aims to find ways to turn certain types of foods into high protein foods.

Steiner describes the company on her Instagram account as a business owned by a woman aiming to find new solutions for high-protein foods. For the Arizona-based business, it makes protein balls with different flavors and high amounts of collagen, the main structural protein found in the body.

With this company, I hope to open showcases in the future and eventually continue to introduce new products with high amounts of protein, Steiner said.

Steiners mind never stops when it comes to ways to help the world and she already has a new idea for a future business.

Many people buy clothes from clothing brands like Nike and adidas without even realizing that these companies are using a technology that allows them to use plastic in their products, she said. There is another clothing company called Girlfriend Collective that uses plastic to create yarns which they then use to create all of their workout products.

“My idea would be not only to use plastic, but to find technology that can decompose all kinds of fertilizers. Then with all the new textiles created from all the different types of fertilizers, the textiles will be combined with other materials such as. wood or bamboo to make furniture.This would help solve a big problem, but it would also be a company that creates durable furniture.

With the help of ASU Venture Devils The program, Steiner is taking the first steps towards this new venture.

I have been accepted into this program and now I have access to mentors, which is a great blessing, she said. This idea would take a very long time to create, as research had to be done to see if this is also an opportunity to break down all types of fertilizers into new textiles.

“Prototypes will have to be made to see if it is possible to use these textiles to create furniture. Right now, I am working with a mentor who has given me advice on how to start this research. I hope that in the future I will be able to create a company that will be able to achieve this.

Question: What was your moment aha when you realized that you wanted to study in the field where you graduated?

Answer: I studied graphic design in my undergraduate program and have always loved visualizations. I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2016. I worked for a few years in the field and then decided to make a big decision about life. I decided to completely change my career and learn English abroad for a year. In 2018, I moved to Japan and was an English teacher in an after school program. It was an amazing experience. At this point in my life, I had an experience with technology, but not much. It always seemed to me that the interactive design was so interesting and I knew I wanted to get into it. Not just to make print designs, but to design for interactive media and technology purposes. It certainly struck me the most when I went to the Team Lab Borderless Took the Museum of Digital Art in Tokyo. In this museum, they have large installations with projections and some with motion capture. It was very interactive and so I was inspired to find a postgraduate school program where I could gain skills for this kind of design.

Question: What did you learn while you were at ASU in the classroom or otherwise that surprised or changed your perspective?

A: I really enjoyed being in a graduate program where everyone seemed to be collaborating. Being part of the digital culture master program was very interesting because there were not so many students in the program. I have been able to interact mostly with the same students. It was really interesting to see everyone evolve and especially to get feedback from them on my ideas. He told me that we are all together in this when it comes to meeting our goals and gaining new knowledge. It was also helpful to see that everyone has been working on their goals for a while and nothing comes right away.

Question: Why did you choose ASU?

A: As I was doing my research to find a program, I realized that there were not many schools offering a program that included all the things I wanted to learn. Most design schools offered only specific courses. Universities only offered motion capture programs aimed at making films. I also knew that I did not want to specialize in artificial intelligence alone. I really hoped to have a new experience and live somewhere other than Arizona. However, I did remember that some of my friends were in the digital culture bachelor program when I was in college. I looked at the program and concluded that ASU was also offering a master program for it. This is when I knew it would be the best solution for me to study again at ASU. The digital culture program offered many study avenues, including motion capture, artificial intelligence, cell phone development, software engineering, and more. This is exactly what I was looking for. I wanted a program that could give me all these skills and it definitely did.

Question: Which professor gave you the most important lesson at ASU?

A: I worked hard alongside Pavan Turaga in the two and a half years I was in the graduate program. They really taught me, and perhaps other students, that it is much more important to show the skills you have at the moment of what you understand and keep improving.

Question: What is the best advice you give to those who are still in school?

A: Whether you are in your undergraduate or postgraduate program, I think it is really important to try to gain as much knowledge as you can in the field you are trying to get into. Really take care of every opportunity to gain more skills. This means making connections not only with professors but also with your colleagues. Sometimes, your peers have so much to teach you. Do not be afraid to ask your colleagues for advice and see if they will help you understand something better. There are so many people with different levels of knowledge. It is never too late to see what you can gain by asking your peers to share with you.

Question: What was your favorite place on campus, whether to study, make friends or just think about life?

A: As in my undergraduate and graduate school programs, I definitely enjoyed going to Charlies Cafe.

Question: What are your plans after graduation?

A: Right now, I’m waiting to see how well the business I currently have works, but my plan is if it will take some time to get started, to find a job as a software engineer early next year. While many of the skills I learned in this program, such as motion capture and augmented and virtual reality, are much more advanced than software engineering, I think it will be helpful for me to start there. However, I want to finally get into a career where I can use those skills as well.

Q: If someone were to give you $ 40 million to solve a problem on our planet, what would you do?

A: I have actually thought about this before if I have ever set up a nonprofit company that was successful and aimed only at resolving an issue. In the Phoenix area, there is an apartment complex that is made only of transport containers. I thought that if I ever had enough money to do this, I would like to find a way to buy as many empty shipping containers as possible and turn them into centers for homeless people. The issue of homelessness in America is so dire, but there is also not enough space to house them all. These centers would also have water and electricity and would also be furnished. Basically, it would be like an Airbnb hotel or long term stay. It would also include a kitchen. It would be amazing to be able to do this all over the place. This not only helps people, but also solves another issue, which is garbage. All empty shipping containers, if never used, will usually end up in a landfill. This is a big issue. So this would be my goal to be able to address two issues at once. Of course there would be some problems in trying to create this. For example, how can we transport all these transport containers to cities not close to seaports? Also, there should be a system to understand how long a family or individual could stay in these homeless centers. Also, we will need to understand how we will take care of hygiene and safety issues whenever temporary homes reopen to new people living in the space.