International
Doctor: Many growing South Africans have mild symptoms
JOHANNESBURG (AP) The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in South Africa attributed to the new omicron variant is resulting in mostly mild symptoms, doctors say.
We have seen a sharp increase in cases in the last 10 days. “So far they have been mostly very mild cases, with patients having flu-like symptoms: dry cough, fever, night sweats, a lot of body aches,” said Dr. Unben Pillay, a general practitioner in Gauteng province. where 81% of new cases were reported.
Most of these patients have been treated at home, Pillay said at an online press conference Monday. Vaccinated people tend to do much better. We have not seen a huge increase in hospitalizations, but it is still early. Hospital admissions often come days after an increase in confirmed cases.
Most new cases in South Africa have been between people in their 20s and 30s and doctors note that the age group generally has milder symptoms of COVID-19 in each case. They warn that older people infected by the new variant may have more severe symptoms.
Learning more about the omicron variant is important as nations around the world called on Monday to keep the new variant with travel bans and further restrictions, although it remains unclear what the variant means for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan announced it would suspend entry for all foreign visitors, as new cases of the variant identified days ago by researchers in South Africa surfaced as far as Hong Kong, Australia and Portugal. Portuguese authorities were investigating whether some infections may have been among the first reported cases of local transmission of the variant outside South Africa.
South Africa has seen its seven-day average of new cases over the past two weeks rise from about 200 a day to more than 2,000.
Omicron appears to be more transmissible than previous variants and the increase in South Africa could bring the daily number of new cases to 10,000 by the end of the week, infectious disease specialist Salim Abdool Karim told the conference.
Our biggest challenge will be to stop super-spreading events, especially indoors, he said, suggesting that it may be necessary to limit indoor gatherings for those who are vaccinated.
The hotspot for new growth is the Gauteng Tshwane metropolitan area, including the capital, Pretoria. The vast majority of those hospitalized there were unvaccinated people, said Waasila Jassat of the National Institute on Communicable Diseases.
Of the recent hospitalizations, 87% have been unvaccinated, 13% have been vaccinated, Jassat said of the 455 hospital admissions in the Tshwane area in the past two weeks.
Vaccination also seems to have helped people avoid infection, she said.
Of South Africa’s 60 million people, 16.5 million are vaccinated and the number of fully vaccinated who test positive is very small, said Nicholas Crisp, the acting director general of the health department. “It’s a very small number of those people who tested positive. It’s a minute compared to unvaccinated people.
To combat the increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the omicron variant, South Africa is seeking vaccinations and weighing in on making vaccines mandatory to enter inland areas, the health minister said on Monday.
The government is not planning to impose centralized mandates on vaccines, but will support businesses and organizations seeking vaccination evidence to enter indoors, Health Minister Joe Phaahla told reporters.
The government is considering seeking vaccines for health workers, including those working in state hospitals, he said.
We are looking at concrete proposals on how to address vaccine mandates in the workplace and those in health care, Phaahla said.
Several African countries, including Angola, Egypt, Mauritius, and Rwanda, have joined the group of nations that have imposed travel restrictions on South Africa and other countries in South Africa.
It is very unfortunate, very unfortunate and I can even say sad to talk about travel restrictions imposed by another African country, said Clayson Monyela, spokeswoman for the Department of International Affairs and Cooperation. He called the decisions unjustified and unjustified because they are not based on science,
___
Follow all the AP pandemic stories at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/doctor-many-south-africans-ill-in-surge-have-mild-symptoms/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]