Most recent: The CDC says people aged 18 and over should get a booster vaccine

WASHINGTON Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday expanded its recommendation for COVID-19 booster injections for all adults as the new omicron variant has been identified in more countries.

The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 and older or if they live in a long-term care setting.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new guideline reflects the emergence of the omicron variant, which has not yet been identified in the US, but which officials say will inevitably arrive in the country.

Everyone aged 18 and over should get a booster vaccine either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine, she said in a statement.

Walensky also encouraged Americans who do not feel well to request a test for COVID-19, saying the added testing will help us quickly identify Omicron.

GENEVA The World Health Organization says the global risk of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is very high based on early evidence, warning of the possibility of future increases with serious consequences.

The UN health agency, in a technical summary for member states highlighted to reporters on Monday, said considerable uncertainties remain regarding the new variant first discovered in South Africa, but warned that the likelihood of spread further possible worldwide were high.

Given the possibility that mutations in omicron could escape an immune response and increase its ability to be transmitted between humans, the likelihood of further possible spread of omicron globally is high, the WHO said.

Depending on these characteristics, there may be future increases in COVID-19, which could have serious consequences, depending on a number of factors including where the increases may occur, he added. The overall global risk associated with the new Omicron VOC is rated as very high.

TORONTO Canada has confirmed a third case of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dub confirmed the new case Monday.

Canada announced on Sunday that there are two cases of the omicron variant COVID-19 between two people who had recently visited Nigeria. Both are being isolated in Ottawa. The Province of Ontario is also further investigating four cases of COVID to see if they are omicron.

LANSING, Mich. Michigan, the number of hospitalized adults with confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached a new pandemic level of nearly 4,200 on Monday as the state continued to face growing infections.

A total of 4,181 surpassed the previous record of 4,158, which was set seven months ago during the third wave of states.

Minnesota alone had a seven-fold higher rate than Michigan as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks in public places to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the midst of the fourth increase. The federal government has deployed military medical staff to help Michigan hospitals cope.

MADRID One of Madrid’s leading public hospitals says it has discovered the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in Spain in a traveler arriving from South Africa.

In a Twitter post Monday, Gregorio Maran Hospital’s microbiology and infectious disease service said the ranking of samples from the patient earlier in the day showed that the infection corresponded to omicron.

The hospital says the patient is in good condition.

In a statement, health authorities in the Madrid region identified the patient as a 51-year-old man who had returned from South Africa on November 28 after making a stop in Amsterdam.

He had initially tested positive for coronavirus in an examination with antigen tests at Madrid airport, the statement said, adding that authorities were observing other passengers who came into close contact with him on the plane from the Netherlands.

LONDON Britain is expanding its COVID-19 booster vaccine program to millions more as part of efforts to tackle the spread of the new omicron variant, which is suspected to be more contagious and resistant to vaccines.

The British government said on Monday it would fully accept the recommendations revised by the independent body of scientists who advised it, the main one being that everyone between the ages of 18 and 39 should be offered a booster vaccine. So far, only people over the age of 40, as well as those considered particularly vulnerable to the virus, were eligible.

The change in advice means that another 13 million people will be eligible for the vaccine. To date, the UK has provided around 17.5 million reinforcements.

Warsaw, Poland Poland is suspending flights to seven South African countries where a new variant of the coronavirus, omicron, has been discovered.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said travelers from those countries would have to pass a 14-day quarantine.

The new rules will start on Wednesday and will last until December 17th.

The government, which has resisted the new restrictions with the rise in infections, is lowering the current capacity limit of 75% in restaurants and cultural events to 50%.

Poland is among a growing list of countries moving to restrict travel after the discovery of the omicron, although it is not yet clear how it will affect the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG South African doctors say the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to cases of the new omicron variant is resulting in mostly mild symptoms.

Dr. Unben Pillay, a general practitioner in Gauteng province where 81% of new cases have been reported, says he has seen a sharp increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the last 10 days.

He said that so far the cases have been very mild, with flu symptoms, dry cough, fever, night sweats, numerous body aches. He said most were treated at home.

He also said that the vaccinated are doing much better than the unvaccinated.

The latest increase in South Africa has been among people in their 20s and 30s and doctors point out that the symptoms of COVID-19 are often mild in that age group.

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden will urge Americans to get vaccinated and get a booster vaccine as he seeks to allay concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, omicron. But he will not immediately push for more restrictions to stop its spread, his top medical adviser said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nations ‘leading expert on infectious diseases and Bidens’ top adviser on COVID-19, said there were no cases of the variant identified in the US yet, but that it was inevitable that he would eventually enter the country.

Speaking to ABCs Good Morning America, Fauci said scientists hope to know in the next week or two how well existing COVID-19 vaccines protect against the variant and how dangerous it is compared to previous species.

MADRID Spain has imposed a mandatory 10-day quarantine for visitors coming from seven South African countries, where omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, was first identified.

Spain’s move comes as more and more countries are imposing travel restrictions, although many things remain unknown to omicron.

Mandatory isolation affects travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe who arrive in Spain directly or with stops in other countries.

Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Albares said more than 200 nationals who were in the region and whose flights were canceled would return to Spain with flights still operating in parts of Europe.

TOKYO Japan announced on Monday that it will suspend the entry of all foreign visitors from all over the world as a new variant of the coronavirus spreads.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the measure would take effect on Tuesday.

The decision means Japan will reinstate border controls it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers.

Over the weekend, Japan tightened entry restrictions for people arriving from South Africa and eight other countries, requiring them to undergo a 10-day quarantine period at government-designated facilities.

Many countries have moved to tighten their borders as the new omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in a number of countries.

LONDON Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there was evidence of local transmission of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus after the country reported the first six cases.

She said at a press conference that not all cases in Scotland were related to recent trips, adding that this suggests that there may already be a community broadcast of this variant in Scotland.

The new cases bring the UK total to nine as three cases were identified in England over the weekend.

The arrival of the variant on the British shores prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tighten restrictions on wearing masks and testing international arrivals in England.

Pakistan’s ISLAMABAD Planning Minister said a major coronavirus vaccination campaign will be accelerated this week to minimize the threat of the new variant.

Assad Umar warned that the new variant of the coronavirus known as omicron will inevitably come to the Islamic nation in the coming weeks and he urged unvaccinated citizens to get their vaccines as soon as possible.

Umar said that since the world is interconnected, it is impossible to stop the new variant from entering Pakistan.

LISBON, Portugal Portuguese health authorities say they have identified 13 cases of omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus believed to be the most contagious, among team members of a professional football club.

The Ricardo Jorge National Institutes of Health said Monday that one of those who tested positive at the Lisbon-based Belenenses football club had recently traveled to South Africa, where the omicron variant was identified for the first time.

Others, however, had not traveled to South Africa, indicating that this may be one of the first cases of local transmission of the virus outside South Africa.