Biden Military Review leaves troops where they are, for now





WASHINGTON Pentagon officials announced the results of a nearly year-long review of the country’s military presence abroad on Monday, but the recommendation included some changes in the positioning of U.S. troops. The report, billed as a review of the global stance, aimed to understand how to best deploy US troops and armaments around the world, especially given the often-stated administrations’ intent to shift the US military focus towards the power conflict with a China growing and far away. from the decades-long conflict in the Middle East and South Asia. In fact, the most substantial change in the unclassified part of the review appears to be airline improvements in the Asia-Pacific region. The Pentagon will also make infrastructure improvements to bases in Guam, Defense Department officials said. The Biden administration announced in September that it had established a new partnership with Australia and Britain to deepen cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Under the agreement, which followed secret discussions between the three countries, Australia rejected a contract with France to buy diesel submarines in favor of building nuclear-powered submarines with the help of the United States and Britain. The United States is also supposed to send more deployments to Australia.

But the review, ordered by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in March, bypasses a decision on what to do about troop numbers in Africa, particularly in Somalia, following President Donald J. Trump’s decision to withdraw from there. last year. A Defense official said the administration would continue to work towards determining the number of troops for East Africa. The decision has taken on new significance as Ethiopia slips into civil war and the Islamic extremist group Al Shabab continues its attacks in Somalia. In West Africa, meanwhile, the Biden administration has promised France it will step up the country’s counterterrorism efforts, including possibly sending additional reconnaissance planes and drones to a $ 110 million airport the United States built in the desert near Agadez, Niger. . Mara Carlin, a Department of Defense policy official, said during a news conference Monday at the Pentagon that the presence of troops in Africa would be appropriate to monitor the threat of terrorism across the continent. The review is also unclear what President Biden plans to do to counter Russian aggression on the border with Ukraine, where Moscow has deployed troops for the second time this year, sparking fears of a military incursion. In April, in what was seen as a message to Moscow, Mr. Austin announced that the United States would increase its military presence in Germany by about 500 personnel and that it was thwarting Mr. Trump’s plans to reduce large troops in Europe.

Mrs. Karlin cited the disturbing behavior of Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and expressed deep concern about what appear to be some really useless moves in European theater, in another reference to the movement of Russian troops towards the border with Ukraine.

