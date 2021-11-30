International
G7 health ministers agree to closely monitor Omicron variant after virtual meeting
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and his counterparts from other G7 countries agreed on Monday to closely monitor and share information about the high-mutation omicron variant of COVID-19.
The new variant was first discovered in South Africa, coinciding with an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region. His appearance prompted the closure of borders, as well as control measures in Canada and around the world.
“The overall risk associated with omicron is considered very high for a number of reasons,” the World Health Organization (WHO) warned.
“There is disturbing preliminary evidence for omicron that suggests, unlike the previous ones [variants of concern]”Both the potential immune escape and the higher transmissibility that can lead to further growth with serious consequences.”
Four cases of the omicron variant have been discovered in Ottawa and one in Quebec. Officials warn that more cases are likely to be found within Canada in the coming days.
The G7 health ministers met practically to discuss the new threat, underlining the importance of ensuring all countries have access to COVID-19 vaccines and the support needed to get them into arms.
They also expressed strong support for an international network of pathogen surveillance within the WHO, according to a joint statement issued after the meeting.
The ministers agreed to meet again next month.
Focus on pandemic preparedness
The developments came as countries debated a new global convention on pandemic preparedness and response at a special meeting of the World Health Assembly on Monday.
It is only the second time the group has held an urgent summit of this kind.
If member states agree, the assembly would begin to develop what would essentially serve as an international treaty on pandemic preparedness.
“Global health security is very important to be left to chance, or goodwill, or shifting geopolitical currents, or the personal interests of companies and shareholders,” said WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the beginning of the summit.
“The best way to deal with them is with a legally binding agreement between nations: an agreement created by the recognition that we have no future, but a common future.”
He said the emergence of the omicron variant underscores the dangerous and precarious nature of the global situation.
“Indeed, omicron demonstrates why the world needs a new pandemic deal. Our current system discourages countries from warning others of threats that will inevitably land on their shores,” he said.
‘Stronger when we work together’
The idea is to prevent another global crisis like the one caused by COVID-19 and its new, potentially more transmissible variants.
“Our position has always been that we are stronger when we work together,” Duclos said Friday in support of a new convention.
A binding international agreement would help countries co-operate and allow Canada to more easily share its expertise on the world stage, Duclos said.
“That level of policy and scientific leadership is a sign that we can do even better in the future as we work with the WHO and other organizations to prevent future pandemic incidents and to protect Canadians from such things.” “
The WHO working group on the dossier says governments should seek to develop the convention along with efforts to strengthen existing international health regulations.
The working group’s priorities include a focus on global equity, rapid risk detection and assessment, a global approach to misinformation and pathogen segregation, genetic information and biological samples.
