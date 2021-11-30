Four engineering students attend International Bridge Construction Conference – News





A group of four Fred DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Sciences students participated in 2021 Engineers in Action (EIA) Bridge Builder Conference, which trains university students to design and build footbridges in rural communities around the globe. The 2021 EIA Bridge Builder Conference was a three-day event focused on educating university teams on how to effectively complete EIA bridges in Bolivia and Eswatini. Participants learn about all the steps involved in a project from the initial stages of planning and fundraising to the construction and inauguration of a bridge. DeMatteis engineering students – Esther Zhang 22, Selma Gezlev 22, Sierra Mahabir 23 and Caitlin Mooney 23 – are in the process of launching an EIA chapter in Hofstra and are starting work on a bridge project for a city in Bolivia. The school plans to send students to Bolivia in the summer of 2022 to complete the construction of the space. Students gain experience at the 2021 Action Engineers Conference Attending the conference has reaffirmed my efforts to date, as well as my overall passion for applying my engineering knowledge to international development, said Zhang, who is a civil engineering specialist. It was an invaluable experience that allowed me to connect with students from other chapters and hear about their experiences with past projects. The conference was held in September in Boulder, Colorado. Engineers in Action (EIA) works with professionals in Bolivia and Eswatini to improve people’s lives through sustainable community projects. As part of this mission, the EIA Bridge Program engages students from over two dozen colleges and universities around the world, providing resources and opportunities for students to take what they have learned in class and apply it to the real world problem of securing essential infrastructure. investments in the form of pedestrian bridges in communities suffering from rural isolation. Many of our students are driven to participate in projects like designing and building a rural footbridge because of their desire to apply their engineering skills to help other people, said Dr. Ted Segal, assistant professor of engineering, who is working with the EIA chapter in Hofstra. Beyond the technical components of the project, students will learn more about another culture and begin to better understand the responsibilities they have and the complexity they encounter when working on international projects. While the chapter will consist mainly of engineering students, all directions will be welcome. If you are interested in joining the club, feel free to contact Esther Zhang for more information.

