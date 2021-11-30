Prince Charles denies claiming to have commented on Archie – National’s skin color

Prince Charles is dismissing claims that he was a member of the royal family who made comments about the color of the future children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A new book, Brothers and wives: Within the private lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, by Christopher Andersen, claims it was the Prince of Wales who questioned what skin color the future children of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have.

Andersen, an American journalist and former editor of People magazine, claims that the comments came on the day Harry and Markle’s engagement was announced, in November 2017.

“I wonder what the kids will look like?” Andersen writes, identifying Prince Charles as the speaker.

“Well, absolutely wonderful, I’m sure,” says the book, his wife, Camilla. The supposed response was, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

Archie Harrison has photographed with his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in this photo.

On Monday, a spokesman from Charles’s office dismissed the charge as “fiction”.

“This is fabrication and not worth commenting on further“a spokeswoman for Clarence House said in Barbados that Charles will attend celebrations marking the islands’ move towards becoming a republic.

The book, which is due out this week, does not identify Charles as the “high king” accused by Markle of raising concern about the skin color of her first son, Archie. She made the comment during her March interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In one interview at today on Monday, Andersen further elaborated on his book’s claims, saying Charles’s comments were “benevolent” and the palace interior distorted the narrative.

















“On the morning that Meghan and Harry’s engagement was announced, in a very good way, Prince Charles began to think about what their future grandchildren might look like,” Andersen said. today.

“I mean, here is this beautiful American woman and the most famous redhead in the world. I’m grandfather, of course, we all do that, we speculate with him. But turned into something very toxic, he was armed by the ‘Men in Gray’ who run the palace organization. “Unfortunately, at the time it reached Harry, that was the way he got it,” he said.

Markle told a surprised Winfrey that her son Archie was denied the title of prince because of family concerns about how dark his skin would be.

Winfrey pushed Harry on the issue later in the interview and Harry said it was not a comment made by any of his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.

“I will never share that conversation. It was embarrassing. “I was a little shocked,” he said at the time.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement after Oprah’s interview, saying they would address Markle’s allegations privately as a family, but assured the public that they take race issues very seriously.

In this photo file Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Prince Harry of Britain and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photo shoot with their newborn son, at St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, England.

In the days following Winfrey’s interview, Prince William told a reporter: “We are not a racist family.”

Last week, however, Prince William was criticized for the comments he made about Africa and its growing population, which were seen by many as racist and privileged.

– With a folder from Reuters