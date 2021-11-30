Shinhan Bank to conduct PoC of Stablecoin international shipments on Hedera Network, in partnership with Large Multinational Bank





SEOUL, South Korea and DALLAS, November 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Shinhan Bank , the leading bank in South Korea, today announced that it has completed the development of a concept exam, with a global megabank outside Korea, built on Hedera network, utilizing stable currencies and focused on international remittances. Using the Hedera Token (HTS) and Hedera Consensus Service (HCS) service, the project aims to test the issuance and distribution of stable currencies, applied in a case of financial use that usually suffers from high tariffs, longer waits and lack of tracer features. . Under current financial systems, when individuals or organizations send cross-border transfers, the client bears high intermediary banking costs. For cross-border transfers between countries that lack liquidity and a direct network, customers usually pay the equivalent of twenty extra eighty US dollars for intermediary fees over regular cross-border transfer fees. Transactions usually take three to seven days to complete. Furthermore, the client has no visibility during the transaction and cannot track his or her transfer during the process. With the stablecoin solution developed by banks, individuals and organizations can send and receive funds in a locally labeled stablecoin, at extremely low rates. Shinhan plans to produce stable currencies supported by the South Korean Won (KRW) and the partner bank will produce stable currencies supported by their local currency. Users will be able to purchase stableKR-based KRW issued by Shinhan and send them to an account at the partner bank. The recipient will then be able to receive the funds in a stable currency expressed locally and exchange it for local currency. Both banks will use the Hedera Consensus Service (HCS) to track and record transactions and confirm the exchange rate at the time of each transaction. “International remittances were a massive market i $ 702 billion in 2020, with $ 539 billion going to low- and middle-income countries1“, He said Mance Harmon, CEO and Co-Founder of Hedera. There is a great opportunity to give up the broker and make this process dramatically more efficient and cost effective, getting as much money as possible for people who are in urgent need. We commend Shinhan and their partner for developing this solution and are proud to benefit from the economic benefits and speed that only the Hedera network can provide. “ Shinhan Bank is a leader in using Distributed Book Technology (DLT) technology to drive financial innovation. In January of this year, Shinhan invested in Korea Digital Asset Custody (KDAC), a business industry consortium providing digital asset storage services. In March, Shinhan completed a demonstration platform for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), along with the LG CNS. The company joined the Hedera Board of Directors in April 2021. Officials at Shinhan Bank said: “Joining the Hedera Board of Directors this spring has allowed us to significantly accelerate our engagement with other global industry leaders to harness the power of Hedera’s fast, fair and green publicly distributed book. Cost-effective and efficient international remittances are the perfect case for real-world financial use to build on a network that offers Hedera speed and low cost.We are excited to work with a leading global banking partner to offer the first of what we hope will be many solutions that drive the next generation of finance and financial inclusion ”. For more information, please visit https://hedera.com/stablecoin-settlement . About Shinhan Bank

Shinhan Bank is a leading commercial bank in South Korea with 471.5 trillion KRW in assets. The company offers a full range of banking services to its 20 million customers – individual customers, SMEs and large corporations – with 1,032 branches, including 156 global branches in twenty countries; the company also serves its 11.9 million mobile users with its award-winning “SOL” app. Shinhan Financial Group is a diversified holding company with 17 companies including Shinhan Card, Shinhan Investment and Shinhan Life. The stocks of the financial group are listed on the Korean Stock Exchange. About Hedera

The Hedera Network is the most widely used, sustainable, enterprise-scale book on the decentralized economy. The platform is run by a council of the world’s leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (electricity from France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro and Zain Group. For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. White Hedera paper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers . For media questions

Andrew Kim

E: [email protected] Zenobia Godschalk

E: [email protected] 1 https://www.migrationpolicy.org/programs/data-hub/global-remittances-guide BURIMI Hedera

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shinhan-bank-to-conduct-stablecoin-international-remittance-poc-on-hedera-network-in-partnership-with-major-multinational-bank-301433290.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos