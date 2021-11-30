Sweden elects first female prime minister for second time in a week





Magdalena Andersson, who last week was Sweden’s first female prime minister for several hours before resigning because a budget loss forced a coalition partner to leave, was re-elected as prime minister on Monday. With 101 votes against 173 and 75 abstentions, the Riksdag with 349 seats elected Ms. Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, as prime minister. It will form a one-party, minority government. The cabinet is expected to be appointed on Tuesday. Formally, it will be decided after an audience with King Carl XVI Gustav, the famous monarch of Sweden. I feel good and look forward to getting started, Ms. Andersson said of her appointment. Their move followed the rejection of her government’s budget proposal in favor of one put forward by opposition parties, including Sweden’s right-wing populist democrats, who are rooted in a neo-Nazi movement. Under the Swedish Constitution, prime ministers can be appointed and governed as long as the parliamentary majority is not against them with a minimum of 175 lawmakers. I feel good and look forward to getting started, Ms. Andersson said of her appointment. Ms Andersson, who was finance minister before becoming prime minister, said she would present her government policies on Tuesday when her cabinet was appointed. However, she said there have been three priorities: welfare, climate and combating violence. Sweden has seen an increase in organized crime activity in recent years and several gang-related shootings have taken place in the three main cities, Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmo. Ms Andersson reiterated that she would govern Sweden with the opposition budget, which was based on the government’s own proposal, but of the 74 billion kroner ($ 8.2 billion) the government wanted to spend on reforms, just over 20 billion kronor (2.2 billion kronor). dollars) will be redistributed to you next year. The approved budget aims to reduce taxes, increase salaries for police officers and more money for various sectors of the Swedish judicial system. In a speech to Parliament, Center Party leader Annie Loof said a female prime minister means a lot to many girls and women, to see this broken glass ceiling. I am proud that (the Center Party) is involved and makes this possible. Her party abstained from voting for or against Ms. Andersson, paving the way for her election. Appointment of Mrs. Andersson as prime minister had marked a milestone for Sweden, seen for decades as one of Europe’s most progressive countries in terms of gender relations, but which still did not have a woman in the top political post. Sweden is the last Nordic country to have a female prime minister. The current leaders of the government in Denmark and Finland are women, namely Mette Frederiksen and Sanna Marin. Norway’s first Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland took office in 1981 while Johanna Sigurdardottir became Iceland’s first female Prime Minister in 2009. With 10 months until the next election, Ms. Andersson said, smiling, that she hopes to hold the post for 10 years.

