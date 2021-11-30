Two more arrests at new Wet’suwet’en blockade near northeast Coast GasLink pipeline





Two people were arrested Monday morning after blocking an access road used by the company building a gas pipeline in traditional indigenous territories north of BC. The RCMP arrested about 30 Wet’suwet’en members and supporters along with two photojournalists in the same area on November 18th and 19th. At the time, police officials said they had dismantled the blockades “to save” more than 500 pipeline workers stranded at Coast GasLink labor camps due to reduced water and food supplies. “The area has been cleared of all obstacles at this time and the industry has access …” the RCMP said in a statement on November 19. But now, ten days later, a police patrol encountered another blockade and three people wearing camouflage on the access road used by Coast GasLink, said RCMPNorth District Cpl spokesman. Madonna Saunderson. She said a fire was burning in the street on Monday morning and a vehicle was parked along the road. Saunderson said two people were arrested for disobeying a court order and wrongdoing. Two pipeline industry vehicles following the police patrol then were able to continue on the road, she said. Saunderson said “police resources will be in the area to ensure roads remain accessible and unobstructed”. The two arrested persons were released from the RCMP detachment in Houston, BC, after signing an agreement to stay away from the area and return to court at a later date. The “Gas GasLink” natural gas pipeline would run from Dawson Creek to Kitimat, BC, through the traditional Wet’suwet’en territory. (Wet Office / CBC Office) Jennifer Wickham, media coordinator for the Gidimt’en checkpoint, confirmed today’s arrests. The checkpoint controls entry into parts of the traditional territory claimed by Gidimt’enclan and Wet’suwet’en, A post on social media from the Gidimt’en Checkpoint states that the street was set on fire and “Coastal GasLink’s work has stopped”. Coastal GasLink issued an unsigned statement to CBC News. “We respect the rights of individuals to legally, securely and peacefully express their views and our top priority remains the safety of those in the area.” Coast GasLinkhas signed agreements with 20 councils of selected First Nation groups along the pipeline route, including Wet’suwet’en. But the project has not received approval from some heirs of heirs who say they are responsible for theWet’suwet’en wider traditional territories. About 5,000 workers across the north of BC are halfway to building the $ 6.6 billion pipeline. It is designed to transport natural gas obtained from fracking in northeastern BC to a $ 40 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal off the north coast of the province for export to Asia. A Kahnawake Mohawk peacekeeper sees a barricaded CP railway line near Montreal in February 2020. It was among a series of blockades erected across Canada to support the Wet’suwet’en Nation heirs who opposed the construction of a natural gas pipeline under their territory tradition. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press) The blockades imposed in recent months by people who call themselves defenders of the land are on the same controversial ground that became international titles in early 2020. That was when some Wet’suwet’en heritage chiefs and their supporters blocked access to the Coast GasLink pipeline sites, sparking a nationwide debate over who could take the floor in resource development in the alleged traditional territory. . In 2020, an RCMP strike in the area caused nationwide rail blockades in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en.

