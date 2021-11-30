Hundreds of seal cubs killed by the storm in the nature reserve





A devastating blow has killed hundreds of seal babies in a Scottish nature reserve. Arwen winter storm – which hit the UK and Scotland with strong currents over 75 mph last week – took the lives of over 800 seal puppies at the National Trust for Scotland St Abbs Head reserve. The Trust said it had never seen damage on such a scale before, reported BBC. The storm hit at an extremely unfortunate time for the reserve, where it was the peak of the puppy season, said Ranger Ciaran Hatsell. Behind her, Storm Arwen thus left a rather grim scene. While the reserve has seen massive increases in seal cubs over the past decade, the recent damage is likely to have dealt a sustained blow: While Hatsell said the area’s little ones were recently counted in over 2000, he fears that almost half – or more than 40 percent of them – are now missing. “The storm that hit was phenomenal and to hit at this time of year is really difficult,” he said. “Something on this scale, a single event, I have never seen anything like it. Seals in the Faroe Islands during the annual registration of the number of puppies in one of the largest colonies of gray seals in England. PA Images / Sipa USA Hatsell saw the damage firsthand, in the worst possible way. Seeing piles of dead puppies in the water – just bodies floating – was really hard to see, he said. A common new seal on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk. PA Images / Sipa USA Other wildlife in the area also suffered during the storm, according to the National Trust for Scotland. “Unfortunately, we seem to have lost most of our seal cubs to this storm,” he posted on Facebook, according to the BBC. “This is a risk that gray seals take with their breeding strategy, becoming puppies at this time of year when storms are most frequent… But for this kind of phenomenal storm to hit the peak of calving is extraordinary.”

