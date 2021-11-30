Hundreds of international students will arrive in Sydney despite Omicron’s ban





Hundreds of international students will arrive in Sydney next week, despite the federal government delaying easing border restrictions due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Main points: A charter flight with up to 250 international students will arrive in Sydney next Monday

Students will have to be isolated for 72 hours according to public health orders ABC understands that none of the students are from South African countries influenced by the Omicron type A charter flight carrying up to 250 students will land in Sydney on December 6th. The federal government would ease border restrictions for international students and other qualified visa holders tomorrow, but this has been postponed until December 15 due to concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 type. Despite this, the NSW government will continue with its international student pilot program, which it announced in September. This means that hundreds of students will be able to arrive in Sydney despite the federal government’s tougher stance. Students will be subject to the new strict quarantine measures imposed during the last days. Non-Australian citizens from eight South African countries have been banned from traveling to the Down Under. Australians who have been to countries affected by South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi must be quarantined for 14 days after arriving in Australia at a health facility. Meanwhile, all international immigrants must spend 72 hours in solitary confinement in their home or accommodation after arriving in Australia. “International students entering NSW will have to be isolated for 72 hours under current NSW public health orders,” said Deputy Liberal leader Stuart Ayres. Students will be isolated in a student accommodation facility in Redfern for 3 days. ABC understands that none of the students are from South African countries. They are from more than 15 countries including Singapore, China and Canada. “NSW will continue to monitor the situation regarding the Omicron variant and make any necessary changes,” Mr Ayres said. Stuart Ayres said the NSW government will closely monitor Omicron’s situation. ( AAP: Bianca De Marchi ) The state government decided to follow the scheme even after the federal government announced changes to border restrictions for international students last week. The federal government said the temporary break for international students will allow it to gather further information about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Commonwealth has approved NSW to pursue its international student plan, in addition to border delays. A second scheduled flight of 250 other international students is scheduled to arrive in Sydney on December 24th. More flights are expected every two weeks. All students arriving must be fully vaccinated, with an Australian approved vaccine.

